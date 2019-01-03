Paul George on Boos from Lakers Fans: 'I Took It with Respect,' Says It Was Fun

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George didn't take issue with fans booing him during OKC's 107-100 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center in L.A. on Wednesday.

According to ESPN.com's Royce Young, George took everything in stride:

"I'm not the only SoCal kid from this area that didn't play here. But I took it with respect. This is an unbelievable organization. [I have] the utmost respect for everybody in their [front] office, for this city. You know, I'm a SoCal native. It's always love here, regardless of the boos tonight. I mean, it is what it is. I came out here, I played my heart out, and I just have fun with it."

George is a Palmdale, California, native, and it was widely expected that he would sign with the Lakers when he hit free agency in the 2018 offseason.

Instead, PG-13 re-signed with the Thunder to continue alongside guard Russell Westbrook.

The boos started early on, as Lakers fans jeered at George during player introductions, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post:

George divulged that he is already looking forward to the next game against the Lakers after enjoying Wednesday's experience:

"It was fun, it was fun. I look forward to the second time, later this season, where I'll be booed, and that's in the Midwest. It was fun. I enjoyed it regardless. The booing wasn't going to throw me off my game. I've been playing basketball for a really long time and a little booing and a little noise is not going to make me forget how to play basketball."

While the boos partly had to do with George's decision to sign with OKC, they were also a result of his dominant performance against the Lakers.

George scored a game-high 37 points on 15-of-29 shooting against a Lakers team that was once again without LeBron James due to a groin injury.

Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics Right Arrow Icon

PG-13 revealed Wednesday that he likely would have been putting on that performance in a Lakers uniform had the Thunder not acquired him in a trade with the Indiana Pacers: "I wanted to play in L.A. That is where I wanted to go. Had that trade never went down, had I played one more year in Indy, I would have been in a Lakers uniform."

The decision to re-sign with the Thunder has paid dividends for George so far this season, as OKC is third in the Western Conference at 24-13 and trails the Denver Nuggets by just one game for first place.

George will face the Lakers two more times during the 2018-19 regular season, but both of those games will be in Oklahoma City, with the next one taking place on Jan. 17.