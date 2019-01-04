FA Cup 2019: 3rd-Round TV Schedule, Live Stream, Odds and Predictions

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

The 2018-19 FA Cup campaign gets under way proper on Friday with the third round, as teams from the Premier League and the Championship enter the competition.

League Two side Tranmere Rovers will hope to cause an upset when they host Tottenham Hotspur in the Friday night game, while League One's Blackpool will look to do the same against Arsenal the following evening.

Meanwhile, Chelsea welcome Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United host Reading at Old Trafford.

On Sunday, Rotherham will try their luck away at Manchester City, while Leicester City will be eager to avoid a slip-up against Newport County.

Here's the full schedule for the third round, complete with viewing information and score predictions for each fixture:

Friday, January 4

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Tranmere Rovers vs. Tottenham Hotspur, BT Sport 2 (0-2)

Saturday, January 5

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Barnsley (1-2)

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Reading, BT Sport 2 (3-0)

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Sheffield Wednesday vs. Luton Town (0-2)

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Shrewsbury Town vs. Stoke City (1-1)

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: West Bromwich Albion vs. Wigan Athletic (2-1)

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Birmingham City (3-0)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich Town (1-2)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Aston Villa vs. Swansea City (2-2)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Bolton Wanderers vs. Walsall (3-1)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Brentford vs. Oxford United(1-0)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest (2-1)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Derby County vs. Southampton (1-2)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Lincoln City (4-0)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon (1-1)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Gillingham vs. Cardiff City (2-1)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Peterborough United (1-2)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Blackpool vs. Arsenal, BT Sport 2 (1-3)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Bristol City vs. Huddersfield Town (1-0)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Grimsby Town (2-0)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Blackburn Rovers (1-0)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Norwich City vs. Portsmouth (1-2)

Sunday, January 6

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Oldham Athletic (2-0)

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Rotherham United (5-0)

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Millwall vs. Hull City (2-1)

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Preston North End vs. Doncaster Rovers (1-0)

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Queens Park Rangers vs. Leeds United (2-3)

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Sheffield United vs. Barnet (1-0)

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Woking vs. Watford, BT Sport 2 (0-1)

4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET: Newport County vs. Leicester City, BBC One (0-2)

Monday, January 7

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool, BBC One (1-3)

In the UK, matches broadcast on BT Sport can be streamed with the BT Sport app, while matches on the BBC can be streamed via BBC iPlayer. Viewers in the United States can watch every game via ESPN+.

Selected match odds, courtesy of Oddschecker:

Tranmere Rovers (14-1), Draw (6-1), Tottenham Hotspur (2-9)

Manchester United (2-17), Draw (19-2), Reading (25-1)



Chelsea (1-4), Draw (11-2), Nottingham Forest (29-2)

Derby (9-5), Draw (23-10), Southampton (17-10)

Blackpool (12-1), Draw (11-2), Arsenal (1-4)



Crystal Palace (1-6), Draw (71-10), Grimsby (25-1)

Manchester City (1-14), Draw (25-2), Rotherham (40-1)

Woking (16-1), Draw (6-1), Watford (2-9)



Newport County (10-1), Draw (5-1), Leicester City (3-10)

Wolves (16-5), Draw (11-4), Liverpool (10-11)

Tranmere vs. Tottenham

With Spurs playing Chelsea and Manchester United in their next two Premier League fixtures, their trip to Tranmere isn't likely to be too high on their list of priorities.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News believes Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino should be targeting silverware, though:

The Argentinian's work in transforming Tottenham into consistent top-four finishers should make his time at the club be considered a success regardless of whether he delivers a trophy, but having honours to show for it would enhance his reputation further.

Having reached the semi-final of the FA Cup in both of the last two seasons, Pochettino will hope to go a step further this time around if they can progress through the early rounds without hiccups.

Even a rotated side should be capable of dispatching Tranmere, but Rovers have only lost once at home in any competition since September, so Spurs might need to be patient in breaking them down.

Blackpool vs. Arsenal

Arsenal and Blackpool have already met once this season, in the Carabao Cup, with the Gunners triumphing 2-1.

Paudie O'Connor pulled one back for Blackpool after Matteo Guendouzi was sent off with Arsenal 2-0 up:

O'Connor was sent off himself later on, though, putting an end to the Tangerines' hopes of mounting a comeback.

This time they'll meet at Bloomfield Road, but Blackpool's only win in their last six matches was their FA Cup second-round replay with Solihull Moors.

As for Arsenal, they bounced back from a 5-1 demolition by Liverpool with a 4-1 win over Fulham.

The Gunners haven't kept a clean sheet in six matches, so it would come as little surprise if Blackpool find the back of the net on Saturday.

Arsenal should have the firepower to avoid an embarrassing defeat, but it may not be all smooth sailing for them.