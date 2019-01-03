Early Predictions for Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan, More at WWE Royal Rumble 2019

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Every January 1 is a chance for WWE Superstars to start fresh in the new year, and the first stop on the way to WrestleMania is always The Royal Rumble on January 27.

The 30-Superstar Battle Royals are the main attraction because not only does it give us a chance to see people fight who may not end up in the ring together under normal circumstances, but they can often be unpredictable.

As of this writing, WWE.com only has five matches listed. Here is a breakdown of the card as it currently stands:

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)

Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles (WWE Championship)

Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. TBD (Cruiserweight Championship)

Men's Royal Rumble

Women's Royal Rumble

Let's take a look at some of the biggest names on the card and attempt to predict what will happen at this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.