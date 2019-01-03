Early Predictions for Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan, More at WWE Royal Rumble 2019January 3, 2019
Early Predictions for Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan, More at WWE Royal Rumble 2019
- Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)
- Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles (WWE Championship)
- Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. TBD (Cruiserweight Championship)
- Men's Royal Rumble
- Women's Royal Rumble
Every January 1 is a chance for WWE Superstars to start fresh in the new year, and the first stop on the way to WrestleMania is always The Royal Rumble on January 27.
The 30-Superstar Battle Royals are the main attraction because not only does it give us a chance to see people fight who may not end up in the ring together under normal circumstances, but they can often be unpredictable.
As of this writing, WWE.com only has five matches listed. Here is a breakdown of the card as it currently stands:
Let's take a look at some of the biggest names on the card and attempt to predict what will happen at this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman
This year's Rumble won't be the first time we see Strowman and Lesnar in the same ring together, but it may end up being the last if The Beast ends up going back to UFC instead of signing a new WWE deal.
The Monster Among Men has been given multiple title shots over the past two years, but WWE keeps booking him to come up short.
This has hurt Strowman's reputation a bit as his unstoppable persona appears more and more stoppable with each loss.
While it would be great to see him leave with the universal title over his shoulder, the safer bet is Lesnar retaining and facing whoever wins the Royal Rumble match.
The McMahon family promised a fresh start and several changes to WWE programming this year, but it's unlikely Vince McMahon's plans for Lesnar will be one of the things WWE alters.
Prediction: Lesnar retains, possibly with help from whoever Strowman will feud with next.
Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles
Believe it or not, WWE took a big risk by turning Bryan heel. Not only was he one of the most popular Superstars of the past decade, but he is a merchandising machine.
Thankfully, the WWE champion has handled the transition well and used it to refresh his character. The man we once knew for his YES chants and technical ability has been replaced by a man who is more than willing to break the rules to keep his title.
There is little doubt he and Styles will put on another classic at the PPV, but the ending is somewhat predictable at this point.
WWE didn't turn Bryan heel and give him the title just so it could put it back on The Phenomenal One a couple of months later. His reign will probably last until WrestleMania, if not longer.
Prediction: Bryan cheats to retain his WWE title.
Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. TBD
Ever since he won the Cruiserweight Championship at Super Show-Down on October 6, Murphy has been one of the most entertaining champions in the entire company.
Those who don't watch 205 Live might not understand why The Juggernaut has been getting so much attention over the past six months. Not only is he technically proficient, but he is constantly updating his arsenal of moves so his matches never feel repetitive.
Unfortunately for Murphy, WWE probably wants at least one title to change hands at The Royal Rumble. We still don't know who his third opponent will be, but whoever it is could end up leaving with the belt around his waist.
Prediction: Murphy loses the title in a show-stealing match.
Men's Royal Rumble
If you look at the past couple of months and the way WWE has booked certain people, Drew McIntyre is one of the favorites to win this year's Rumble match.
The Scottish Terminator has been nothing short of impressive since returning to the company last year, and his feud with Dolph Ziggler allowed him to show everyone just how much he has improved since his first run with the company.
Seth Rollins is another Superstar with a good chance of winning based on recent events, especially after his interaction with Triple H on Raw indicated the company intends on keeping him at the top of the card.
It's possible WWE could use this as an opportunity to give someone like Samoa Joe the push he has deserved for so long, but management rarely does anything shocking anymore.
Prediction: McIntyre and Rollins go out at the same time to become co-winners like Bret Hart and Lex Luger in 1994.
Women's Royal Rumble
The women's Royal Rumble isn't quite as easy to predict because WWE has so many female Superstars who are deserving of a win.
If WWE really wants to give the fans something special this year, giving someone completely unexpected the victory would go a long way toward proving the McMahons are dedicated to changing the product for the better.
Someone like Kairi Sane or Toni Storm from NXT winning would be a nice surprise, as would Shayna Baszler as the win would put her on a collision course with her Four Horsewomen teammate, Ronda Rousey.
Then again, this is WWE we are talking about. It will want to capitalize on the momentum Becky Lynch has been building over the past several months, so she is the most likely candidate to win if she doesn't end up in a championship match with Asuka at the PPV.
Prediction: The Man wins the women's Royal Rumble.
What are your predictions for the 2019 Royal Rumble?