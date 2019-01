Early Predictions for Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan, More at WWE Royal Rumble 2019

1 of 5

This year's Rumble won't be the first time we see Strowman and Lesnar in the same ring together, but it may end up being the last if The Beast ends up going back to UFC instead of signing a new WWE deal.

The Monster Among Men has been given multiple title shots over the past two years, but WWE keeps booking him to come up short.

This has hurt Strowman's reputation a bit as his unstoppable persona appears more and more stoppable with each loss.

While it would be great to see him leave with the universal title over his shoulder, the safer bet is Lesnar retaining and facing whoever wins the Royal Rumble match.

The McMahon family promised a fresh start and several changes to WWE programming this year, but it's unlikely Vince McMahon's plans for Lesnar will be one of the things WWE alters.

Prediction: Lesnar retains, possibly with help from whoever Strowman will feud with next.