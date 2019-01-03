Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says He Doesn't Want to Leave Manchester United Job

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Interim Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he does not want to leave the role in the summer as planned.

He took over from Jose Mourinho last month in a caretaker capacity, temporarily leaving his job with Molde, where he is expected to return at the end of United's 2018-19 campaign.

However, the Norwegian has made a perfect start to life in charge of the Red Devils, emulating Sir Matt Busby by winning his first four games in charge:

And now he has admitted that he wants the job full-time, per the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan:

"I don't want to (leave) - of course I won't. It's such a great bunch of players, fantastic atmosphere, but it's the next game, it's the next game. I'm doing my job as long as I'm here. If you win four you can win another four with this club. That's the challenge, that's the standard we know. That used to be the challenge from the gaffer (Sir Alex Ferguson)."

There are tougher challenges to come for the 45-year-old, who has so far masterminded wins over Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

All four games United would have been expected to win, but it is the manner in which they have gone about the matches that has been most impressive.

Under Mourinho, United were terrible to watch. Solskjaer has re-established the attacking traditions of the club and given freedom to the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford to express themselves:

United next take on Reading in the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday, another game they will be expected to win.

But then comes the biggest test of Solskjaer's tenure so far, as his side visit Tottenham Hotspur on January 13.

In the reverse fixture back in August, Spurs prevailed 3-0 at Old Trafford.

If Solskjaer can lead United to victory over the north London outfit and then engineer a top-four finish in 2018-19—no longer such an outlandish prospect—the Old Trafford hierarchy will find it hard to ignore his claims to take the job full-time:

United's fans would likely back the move, as Solskjaer is a club legend and the atmosphere among the Old Trafford faithful has improved noticeably since he took over.

But it would also be fantastic news for Spurs fans, as Mauricio Pochettino has been widely touted as the front-runner to take the United job full-time in the summer should Solskjaer leave as expected.