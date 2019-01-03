Seahawks vs. Cowboys: TV Schedule, Odds, Ticket Info, Game Time and More

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys first gained the nickname of America's Team in the late 1960s when head coach Tom Landry transformed an expansion team into one of the top powers in the NFL.

The Cowboys have had many different incarnations since Dandy Don Meredith, Don Perkins and Bob Lilly were the stars of Landry's first great teams, and while they have varied in ability, they still remain one of the most popular teams in the league.

Their wild-card game with the Seattle Seahawks is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium, and it will be televised by Fox.

In the first half of the season the Cowboys were ordinary, but they won seven of their last eight games to qualify for the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs.

They are led by quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, and those two have complemented each other throughout the hot streak.

Prescott has completed 356-of-526 passes for 3,885 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also demonstrated he can get the job done with his legs, running for 305 yards and six touchdowns.

Elliott is one of the top running backs in the game, and he can tear apart any defense. He rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns, and he is also an exceptional pass-catcher.

Former Raider Amari Cooper has big-play ability and has helped turn the Cowboys into a more dangerous offensive unit.

The Cowboys have been winning close games throughout the second half of the season, and they are ready to handle themselves in a tight battle.

"We've been in games like that for the last two months," said head coach Jason Garrett, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. "Games that have gone back and forth and had to handle success early when we've had the lead and they come back and then had to handle adversity."

The Seahawks have changed quite a bit since the Legion of Boom defense dominated and helped win a Super Bowl and get to another. However, middle linebacker Bobby Wagner is one of the league's hardest hitters, and he has a team-high 138 tackles along with 11 passes defensed. He is joined by defensive end Frank Clark, who has a team-best 13 sacks

Chris Carson has given the Seahawks a power running attack, and he comes into the postseason after having rushed for 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns.

When the game is on the line, it's all about quarterback Russell Wilson, who throws one of the best deep balls in the game and is at his best when his team needs him most.

While Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees are the leading candidates to win the MVP award, Wilson is a dark-horse candidate. He has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 3,448 yards with 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

"In the fourth quarter, I think you've got to look forward to it. You've got to have no fear," Wilson said, per Gregg Bell of the The News Tribune. "I think also, too, you've got to want to have the ball in your hands. No matter if you're down by 14, no matter if you're down by four, no matter what the situation is, you've got to look forward to those moments."

The Cowboys are led by rookie Leighton Vander Esch on defense, as the outside linebacker has a team-best 138 stops. Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence has 10.5 sacks, and he is capable of getting into the Seattle backfield and harassing Wilson.

The Cowboys are 1.5-point favorites, per OddsShark, and the total in this game is 43 points. Seattle is 4-0 in wild-card games since Pete Carroll became head coach prior the 2010 season, while Jason Garrett and the Cowboys are 1-2 in the postseason in that same timeframe.

Tickets to the Seattle-Dallas wild-card game are available on StubHub.