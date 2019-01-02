Lakers Fans Boo Paul George After Thunder Star Snubbed LA in Free Agency

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers may have gotten LeBron James, but their fans have not forgotten about Paul George's snubbing.

Lakers fans booed George during the introductions of Wednesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, his first at Staples Center since spurning L.A. in free agency:

George never hid the fact that he wanted to play for the Lakers when he initially requested a trade from the Indiana Pacers before last season. The Lakers balked on Indiana's trade demands, banking on the lure of purple and gold and the relative tedium of an Oklahoma City lifestyle being enough.

It turns out George took to OKC just fine. He and Russell Westbrook became fast friends, and George announced he was re-signing with the Thunder before free agency began.

In that moment, the Lakers' fever dream of landing George and LeBron in the same offseason died.

Luckily for Lakers fans, "only" getting LeBron isn't too shabby of a consolation prize. (Odds are those boos would have been much louder had George and James went elsewhere this summer.)