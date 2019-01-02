Watch: Antonio Brown Sings 'My Prerogative' as Contestant on 'The Masked Singer'

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not be preparing for the postseason this week, but Antonio Brown has found a way to stay busy.

On Wednesday night, Brown showed fans what he could do away from the gridiron by appearing on The Masked Singer:

This is just the latest reason Brown has found himself in the news over the past week.

The seven-time Pro Bowler was benched for a must-win Week 17 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals over the weekend, which Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported stemmed from a dispute with a teammate during a walkthrough last week. NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala later reported Brown had a "disagreement" with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported Tuesday that Brown has requested a trade from the Steelers.