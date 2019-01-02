Watch: Antonio Brown Sings 'My Prerogative' as Contestant on 'The Masked Singer'January 3, 2019
The Pittsburgh Steelers may not be preparing for the postseason this week, but Antonio Brown has found a way to stay busy.
On Wednesday night, Brown showed fans what he could do away from the gridiron by appearing on The Masked Singer:
The Masked Singer @MaskedSingerFOX
He's laying it all out there! 🎤 #HippoMask crushed his performance. #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/FjTAKhQ6a4
The Masked Singer @MaskedSingerFOX
From the field to the stage! 🏈 @AB84 was the first reveal of the season. Did you guess Antonio Brown was #HippoMask? #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/oUbRJS6I3h
This is just the latest reason Brown has found himself in the news over the past week.
The seven-time Pro Bowler was benched for a must-win Week 17 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals over the weekend, which Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported stemmed from a dispute with a teammate during a walkthrough last week. NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala later reported Brown had a "disagreement" with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported Tuesday that Brown has requested a trade from the Steelers.
