Jarvis Landry Recruits Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell to Browns Amid Steelers Drama

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have been looking up at the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North for years, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry may have a way to change that.

Landry appeared to recruit running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown on Wednesday as drama engulfed the Steelers following a playoff-less 2018 campaign:

The two took notice on Instagram with Brown saying "scary hours" and Bell replying "mhmm, I've been woke" with flame emojis.

Bell sat out the 2018 season instead of playing for the Steelers under the $14.5 million franchise tag. While James Conner filled in admirably, it was clear Pittsburgh missed Bell's impact as it failed to make the postseason.

As for Brown, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com provided a summary of the situation and pointed out the receiver is "unhappy and has been so for quite some time." Brown left the Steelers three different times this year and didn't play in a Week 17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals following an altercation with a teammate during a walkthrough.

Fowler acknowledged an apparent "power struggle" between Brown, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin, although he noted the receiver hasn't formally requested a trade to this point.

One or both joining the Browns would make the up-and-coming team all the more dangerous after it went 7-8-1 in 2018. It was a drastic improvement from one win total in the last two years, and quarterback Baker Mayfield is a source of significant optimism for the downtrodden franchise.

Adding Bell or Brown to his arsenal of offensive weapons could create problems for the rest of the division.