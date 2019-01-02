2019 NHL All-Star Game Rosters: Full Lineups for All 4 Divisions Released

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

The rosters for the 2019 NHL All-Star Game were released Wednesday, and all four divisions feature household names who will anchor their respective sides.

The NHL on NBC shared the rosters, which include Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid as the captain of the Pacific Division, Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon as the captain of the Central Division, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews as the captain of the Atlantic Division and Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin as the captain of the Metropolitan Division.

Ovechkin will not play in the game, but his division still has future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins to lead the way.

This year's All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The four captains were voted on by the fans, and Pete Blackburn of CBSSports.com noted the NHL's hockey operations department chose the majority of the rest of the players using the "four key criteria points" of at least one player per team, the top scorers, maximizing the "marketed league 'stars'" and including multiple players from the host city.

Joe Pavelski, Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks were all included on the Pacific Division's roster.

This year's All-Star Game includes the option for fans to vote the last player into each division, and Sean Leahy of NBC Sports noted voting begins Thursday and runs through Jan. 10.

Those eligible include Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jeff Skinner of the Buffalo Sabres, Nicklas Backstrom of the Capitals, Patrik Laine of the Winnipeg Jets, Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings and Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Unlike All-Star Games in other major leagues, the NHL's event includes a tournament with three games. The divisions play three-on-three games for 20 minutes to determine a champion.

The Metropolitan and Atlantic will play each other first, and then the Central and Pacific will face off for the other spot in the final game. The winners of the first two matchups will then square off in the championship.