Gordon Hayward Leads Kyrie Irving-Less Celtics over Karl-Anthony Towns, T-Wolves

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Gordon Hayward had 35 points on 14-of-18 shooting and Terry Rozier had 16 points, five assists and five steals as the Boston Celtics beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the 17-21 Timberwolves. Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 31 points.

The C's moved to 22-15.

Both teams were short-handed: Boston played without Kyrie Irving, and Robert Covington, Derrick Rose and Jeff Teague sat for Minnesota.

Hayward Finding His Rhythm Could Put C's Over the Top

Entering Wednesday, Hayward had struggled with just 10.3 points per game on 39.7 percent shooting.

The fact that he is even playing after a devastating broken ankle suffered in the 2017-18 season opener prematurely ended his first C's campaign is remarkable.

He reminded everyone what he's capable of on any given night, however, as he turned back the clock on Wednesday to his heyday with the Utah Jazz.

Hayward scored 28 points in the second and third quarters alone. He was equally adept at scoring in the paint and hitting outside jumpers en route to his season-high scoring mark. Hayward's efforts also helped ward off a furious Minnesota charge led by Towns, who scored 20 of Minnesota's 39 third-quarter points.

In his final season before leaving for Boston, the ex-Butler star scored 21.9 points per game on 47.1 percent shooting and made 39.8 percent of his three-pointers. He also filled out the stat sheet with 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

While Hayward likely won't put up those marks on a team where he's no longer the clear No. 1 option, he's capable of catching fire on any given night and leading the C's to a win.

Furthermore, if you take a look at Hayward's 2018-19 game log, you'll find one dominant trend: The more he scores, the more the Celtics win.

The C's are 8-2 in games where Hayward scores 14 or more points. That record dips to 9-9 when he has 10 or fewer.

The scary part is that Hayward said he still has a ways to go before returning to 100 percent health:

Per Jay King of The Athletic, Hayward also said he needs to attack the basket more.

If his aggressiveness on Wednesday is foreshadowing for a turnaround in Hayward's season, then the C's can make a run toward the top of the Eastern Conference.

Timberwolves' Mediocrity Points to Bleak Future

Entering Wednesday evening, the Timberwolves had the league's 10th-worst win-loss record. They were tied for 14th in offensive efficiency and 20th in defensive efficiency.

The problem is that the team doesn't look like it will improve much upon those marks soon.

First, the Timberwolves are in a brutal Western Conference where 17-21 is only good enough for 13th place out of 15 teams. That mark would put them on the precipice of the playoffs in the East, but the Wolves have to play each Western Conference team four times per year.

West teams ahead of them are also flush with young and exciting talent on their rosters.

For example, top-five picks De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley lead the Sacramento Kings and are just 21 and 19, respectively. Likely Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic leads the resurgent Dallas Mavericks at 19 years old. And Memphis Grizzlies 19-year-old forward Jaren Jackson Jr. looks like a future All-NBA player on some nights, like when he dropped 36 points against the Brooklyn Nets.

The issue is that those teams aren't riding out the end of an era and looking to rebuild soon. They have staying power and should be competing for the playoffs every season.

Second, the Wolves are not in a great spot roster- and salary-cap-wise.

Wiggins, who is arguably having the worst season of his career thanks in part to a 39.7 percent field-goal rate entering Wednesday, is in the beginning of a $147.7 million contract that runs through 2023. Gorgui Dieng, who is the team's backup big man, has two years and $33.5 million left on his deal. They have more money committed to their 2021-22 cap than any other team in the league, per HoopsHype, and their long-term contracts could inhibit improvements through free agency.

Third, the Wolves likely won't be bad enough to seriously contend for a top-three lottery pick barring incredible luck. As long as Towns effortlessly surpasses 20 points and 10 rebounds nearly every night, he should keep them ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and others. That's not on Towns, of course, as he's tasked with being the team's top scorer and rebounder every night.

However, the Wolves' competition, lack of salary-cap flexibility and bleak draft-positioning prospects point to a bleak future in Minnesota.

What's Next?

Both teams return to the court Friday. Boston will play the second matchup of its four-game homestand against the Dallas Mavericks, and Minnesota will host the Orlando Magic.