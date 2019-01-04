College Basketball Player of the Year Rankings Post-New Year

1 of 11

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Ja Morant, Murray State

23.0 PPG, 9.6 APG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 SPG, 0.312 WS/40

In the past 27 years of men's basketball, there have only been two players who averaged at least eight made field goals and eight assists per game in a single season: Ja Morant this year and Trae Young last year. Morant is also leading his team in rebounds and steals. Do yourself a favor and set aside some time to watch some Racers games in the next two months, because this guy is way more entertaining than most.

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

25.8 PPG, 3.5 APG, 3.2 RPG, 1.4 SPG, 39.7 3P%, 0.233 WS/40

Markus Howard, Marquette

23.9 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, 42.1 3P%, 0.256 WS/40

We're grouping these two guys together because they're basically the same player: scoring machines who are keeping their respective major-conference teams afloat. Their efficiency marks (offensive rating, win shares per 40 minutes, etc.) aren't that great because they are asked to do everything while on the floor, but both Howard and Edwards are threats to score 40 points on any given night.

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

17.1 PPG, 7.8 APG, 2.4 RPG, 1.0 SPG, 45.7 3P%, 0.276 WS/40

If it's possible for a Top 10 team to fly below the radar, No. 8 Michigan State has, and so has Cassius Winston. As both a shooter and a distributor, he has been lethal for the past three seasons. But this year, he's taking matters into his own hands more often and driving more effectively.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech

18.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.7 APG, 2.4 SPG, 47.9 3P%, 0.314 WS/40

Alexander-Walker wasn't quite the one-and-done phenom that many were expecting last year, but he has blossomed into a stone-cold stud as a sophomore. If the Hokies happen to win road games against Virginia and/or North Carolina in the next couple of weeks, he will become more of a household name.

Juwan Morgan, Indiana

16.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.5 BPG, 69.2 FG%, 0.293 WS/40

Romeo Langford was supposed to be the guy for Indiana, but it's clear so far that this is Morgan's team. He had a triple-double against Jacksonville two weeks ago, and he has been just lights-out from the field all season. If Indiana can make a spirited push into the AP Top 10 at any point, Morgan will get some NPOY votes.

Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan

16.5 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.2 APG, 42.9 3P%, 0.278 WS/40

It's too bad the Wooden Award can't go to "Michigan Team Defense," because that would be the top challenger to Zion Williamson. As is, somebody from this undefeated team has to at least be considered, and the freshman who is leading the team in scoring makes the most sense. Jordan Poole, Charles Matthews and Isaiah Livers are also in the running for Michigan's MVP.

By the way, Brazdeikis is the fourth Big Ten player in our honorable mentions, and there's one more at No. 2 on this list. And you could probably put Nebraska's James Palmer on here, too, if you wanted. It's going to be one heck of a fun race for B1G POY.