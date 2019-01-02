Premier League Results Week 21: Wednesday's 2019 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Premier League Results Week 21: Wednesday's 2019 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, TableJanuary 2, 2019
Manchester United started the new year with another win, while Chelsea weren't so fortunate on Wednesday, potentially opening up the battle for the Premier League's top four.
The Red Devils took a 2-0 win over Newcastle United thanks to Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford. Southampton kept the Blues scoreless at Old Trafford.
Elsewhere, Bournemouth and Watford served up a six-goal showpiece and West Ham and Brighton played out a close 2-2 draw. Here are Wednesday's full scores:
Chelsea 0-0 Southampton
Bournemouth 3-3 Watford
Huddersfield 1-2 Burnley
West Ham 2-2 Brighton
Wolverhampton 0-2 Crystal Palace
Newcastle 0-2 Manchester United
Premier League Standings (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)
6 Manchester United 21, +11, 38
9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21, -2, 29
15 Newcastle United 21, -14, 18
Premier League Top Scorers (Player, Team, Goals)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 14
Harry Kane, Spurs, 14
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 13
Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 10
Richarlison, Everton 9
Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 9
Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, 9
Callum Wilson, Bournemouth, 9
Lukaku and Rashford gave United the win over Newcastle with a goal each in the second half, continuing a spectacular start for interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The Red Devils manager is making history at the club:
B/R Football @brfootball
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the first manager since Sir Matt Busby to win his first four league games as Manchester United manager 🔴 https://t.co/nLTYe2Eq1M
Coupled with Chelsea's scoreless draw against Southampton United are suddenly just six points back of fourth place and the final UEFA Champions League ticket, with plenty of football still to play.
Like Arsenal on Tuesday the Blues struggled on Wednesday, but where the Gunners found an answer to their issues and pulled away from Fulham, Chelsea could not.
Eden Hazard was completely isolated and the hosts resorted to long balls, leading to virtually no chances.
Per Squawka Football Maurizio Sarri's troops need a quick turnaround:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Chelsea have failed to score in consecutive Premier League home games for the first time under Maurizio Sarri. It could be a busy transfer window at the Bridge. 👀 https://t.co/CdT3vgbLcf
Away from the contenders for the top four, there was plenty of excitement to be found. Bournemouth and Watford went berserk in the first half, scoring six goals between them.
Sport Witness' Tom Coast loved it:
Tom Coast @thcoast
It appears Bournemouth and Watford have just given up on defending and goalkeeping
Troy Deeney had the first two for the visitors while Callum Wilson added to his tally for the hosts.
Burnley scored a key win over Huddersfield in the battle against relegation, with Ashley Barnes bagging the winner and both teams finishing the contest with 10 players.
