Premier League Results Week 21: Wednesday's 2019 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United started the new year with another win, while Chelsea weren't so fortunate on Wednesday, potentially opening up the battle for the Premier League's top four.

The Red Devils took a 2-0 win over Newcastle United thanks to Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford. Southampton kept the Blues scoreless at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth and Watford served up a six-goal showpiece and West Ham and Brighton played out a close 2-2 draw. Here are Wednesday's full scores:

Chelsea 0-0 Southampton

Bournemouth 3-3 Watford

Huddersfield 1-2 Burnley

West Ham 2-2 Brighton

Wolverhampton 0-2 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 0-2 Manchester United

Premier League Standings (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1 Liverpool 20, +40, 54

2 Tottenham 21, +25, 48

3 Manchester City 20, +38, 47

4 Chelsea 21, +22, 44

5 Arsenal 21, +15, 41

6 Manchester United 21, +11, 38

7 Leicester 21, +2, 31

8 Watford 21, -1, 29

9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21, -2, 29

10 West Ham 21, -3, 28

11 Everton 21, 0, 27

12 Bournemouth 21, -9, 27

13 Brighton 21, -5, 26

14 Crystal Palace 21, -7, 22

15 Newcastle United 21, -14, 18

16 Burnley 21, -21, 18

17 Cardiff 21, -22, 18

18 Southampton 21, -17, 16

19 Fulham 21, -28, 14

20 Huddersfield 21, -24, 10

Premier League Top Scorers (Player, Team, Goals)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 14

Harry Kane, Spurs, 14

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 13

Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 10

Richarlison, Everton 9

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 9

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, 9

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth, 9

Lukaku and Rashford gave United the win over Newcastle with a goal each in the second half, continuing a spectacular start for interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils manager is making history at the club:

Coupled with Chelsea's scoreless draw against Southampton United are suddenly just six points back of fourth place and the final UEFA Champions League ticket, with plenty of football still to play.

Like Arsenal on Tuesday the Blues struggled on Wednesday, but where the Gunners found an answer to their issues and pulled away from Fulham, Chelsea could not.

Eden Hazard was completely isolated and the hosts resorted to long balls, leading to virtually no chances.

Per Squawka Football Maurizio Sarri's troops need a quick turnaround:

Away from the contenders for the top four, there was plenty of excitement to be found. Bournemouth and Watford went berserk in the first half, scoring six goals between them.

Sport Witness' Tom Coast loved it:

Troy Deeney had the first two for the visitors while Callum Wilson added to his tally for the hosts.

Burnley scored a key win over Huddersfield in the battle against relegation, with Ashley Barnes bagging the winner and both teams finishing the contest with 10 players.