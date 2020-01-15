Report: Hawks' Chandler Parsons Diagnosed with Concussion After Car Crash

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons has been diagnosed with a concussion and whiplash after being involved in a car crash after Wednesday's practice, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Parsons will not travel with the team to San Antonio and will miss Friday's game against the Spurs. Haynes noted Parsons will be placed in the league's concussion protocol.

This season, Parsons is averaging 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds while logging 10.8 per game in five appearances.

This is just the latest setback for the ninth-year veteran. After signing a four-year, $94.8 million max deal with the Grizzlies in July 2016, knee issues limited him to just 95 games, including only 25 appearances last season, over three years in Memphis.

Parsons appeared in the first three games of the 2018-19 campaign before being sidelined. He was expected to only be out approximately two months, but his absence lingered—which caused him to grow frustrated, per the Memphis Commercial Appeal's Mark Giannotto.

That led to Parsons and the Grizzlies agreeing to go their separate ways in early January, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon. Ultimately, though, Parsons rejoined the team after a month away and wound up playing in 22 of the Grizzlies' final 23 games.

The 31-year-old was traded to the Hawks in July.

Parsons revealed to Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in July that he had made a trip to Germany in order to participate in a Regenokine program, which is a blood-spinning treatment. He told Vivlamore that his body "feels good" following the treatment.

Unfortunately for him, though, he missed the first 12 games of the 2019-20 season and now finds himself dealing with an injury once again