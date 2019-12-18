4-Star WR Prospect Johnny Wilson Flips Commitment from Oregon to Arizona State

Credit: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Highly touted wide receiver Johnny Wilson flipped his commitment from Oregon to Arizona State on Wednesday.

ASU made the announcement in the following video:

Wilson is the No. 16 wideout and No. 89 player overall in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. A native of Calabasas, California, he's also the 11th-best player from his home state.

He announced his commitment to the Ducks in July but decided to join the Sun Devils and head coach Herm Edwards instead.

Wilson was a prolific receiver through his first three years at Calabasas High School. According to MaxPreps, he caught 141 passes for 2,274 yards and 35 touchdowns in 37 games.

Speaking with colleague Josh Newberg in August 2018, 247Sports' Greg Biggins offered this assessment of Wilson: "Wilson is the top WR out West in the 2020 class and a top 25 player nationally. He's a big kid who can run, strong hands, very good body control and when healthy, can be a dominant player. He was banged up a lot this past offseason but looks good now, should have big junior year."



Although Wilson missed some time as a junior due to injury, it did little to hurt his stock.

Biggins alluded to Wilson's frame. At 6'6" and 224 pounds, he presents obvious problems for opposing defensive backs. Defenders don't have much of a counter when Wilson is able to get up and high-point the ball. That will make him an obvious target in the red zone right away for Oregon if he's inserted into the offense.

Along with that, Wilson is a reliable pass-catcher on shorter throws, and he has the agility to make would-be tacklers miss in tight spaces. The extra yards he'll fight for add up over the course of a game.

Arizona State is 14-11 in its two seasons under Edwards, and the Sun Devils are guaranteed their third straight winning season overall in 2019.

ASU has struggled at times offensively this season, however, as they are just 94th in the nation in points per game.

The continued development of freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels will help in that regard after he threw 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season, and the arrival of Wilson will give him a big, athletic target in 2020.

With leading receiver Brandon Aiyuk set to graduate and join the NFL, Wilson has a legitimate chance to be a big-time factor as a freshman.