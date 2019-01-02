WWE Superstars Reflect on WWE Legend 'Mean' Gene Okerlund's Death on Twitter

Photo credit: WWE.com.

After WWE announced the death of Hall of Fame interviewer "Mean" Gene Okerlund at the age of 76 on Wednesday, many current and former WWE Superstars and personalities reflected on Okerlund's remarkable life and career.

Okerlund touched many lives during a career as a backstage interviewer that spanned from 1970-2001 before working on other projects for WWE thereafter.

He is probably best remembered as the man who guided many of the top Superstars of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s in WWE and WCW through promos.

No wrestler was more synonymous with Okerlund than Hulk Hogan due to his famous, "Let me tell you something, Mean Gene," catchphrase. On Wednesday, Hogan remembered his friend:

In addition to working alongside Okerlund in WWE and WCW, Ric Flair was one of his closest friends outside the ring, and he expressed great love and admiration for him:

Okerlund also worked closely with WWE Hall of Famer "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, who offered some kind words:

The Iron Sheik also chimed in on a man who meant a great deal to him even beyond the wrestling business:

Okerlund worked under the McMahon family for much of his career in professional wrestling, and they made it clear Wednesday that they are grateful for all his contributions.

Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon and Triple H each tweeted about the loss of a legend:

From 1993-2001, Okerlund also worked in WCW for Eric Bischoff, who tweeted a video in which he spoke about the voice of a wrestling generation:

Goldberg was one of the tops stars in WCW during Okerlund's stint with the company, and he made it cleared that he loved working with him:

While Okerlund was part of WCW for the bulk of the Attitude Era, he still managed to make an impact on some of WWE's biggest stars from that time.

Among them is "Stone Cold" Steve Austin:

Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle also marveled at Okerlund's greatness:

Jim Ross is considered one of the best play-by-play announcers in wrestling history, and he tipped his cap to perhaps the best interviewer the business has ever seen:

Okerlund appeared only sporadically on WWE programming in recent years aside from his work on content for DVDs and WWE Network.

Even so, he was well known to current roster members, and many of them tweeted about his passing.

Samoa Joe shared that he always wished he could take part in an interview with Okerlund:

Kevin Owens also complimented Okerlund, speaking to his impact on the wrestling business:

Seth Rollins, Big E and Matt Hardy were a few more of the bevy of WWE wrestlers who offered their thoughts:

Even though Okerlund's career began in the 1970s, he is so deeply ingrained in professional wrestling that fans of today know of his work and importance.

He touched the careers of many who he worked alongside, as well as those who came after him, and there are few involved in the wrestling business who are as universally beloved as Mean Gene.