WWE Superstars Reflect on WWE Legend 'Mean' Gene Okerlund's Death on Twitter

WWE Superstars Reflect on WWE Legend 'Mean' Gene Okerlund's Death on TwitterJanuary 2, 2019
After WWE announced the death of Hall of Fame interviewer "Mean" Gene Okerlund at the age of 76 on Wednesday, many current and former WWE Superstars and personalities reflected on Okerlund's remarkable life and career.
Okerlund touched many lives during a career as a backstage interviewer that spanned from 1970-2001 before working on other projects for WWE thereafter.
He is probably best remembered as the man who guided many of the top Superstars of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s in WWE and WCW through promos.
No wrestler was more synonymous with Okerlund than Hulk Hogan due to his famous, "Let me tell you something, Mean Gene," catchphrase. On Wednesday, Hogan remembered his friend:
In addition to working alongside Okerlund in WWE and WCW, Ric Flair was one of his closest friends outside the ring, and he expressed great love and admiration for him:
Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy
One Of My Closest Friends Since 1972 Until This Very Sad Day In 2019. Not Only The Greatest Voice And Personality In The History Of Announcing, But A Man Who Touched Everyone’s Life Who Were Fortunate Enough To Know Him. Rest In Peace Knowing No One Will Ever Replace You. https://t.co/i7illbxQgw
Okerlund also worked closely with WWE Hall of Famer "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, who offered some kind words:
Ted DiBiase @MDMTedDiBiase
WWE universe has lost one of its greatest announcers and truly one of the nicest guys you’d ever know. “Mean” Gene Okerlund, RIP my friend https://t.co/u3bS6pePmY
The Iron Sheik also chimed in on a man who meant a great deal to him even beyond the wrestling business:
The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik
GENE MEAN WAS BEST MAN AT MY WEDDING. WE DO HE SING HE DANCE HE ALWAYS WAS THERE FOR ME. ALWAYS LEADING THE WAY AT THE BAR WITH THE LEGEND. GOD BLESS HIM.
Okerlund worked under the McMahon family for much of his career in professional wrestling, and they made it clear Wednesday that they are grateful for all his contributions.
Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon and Triple H each tweeted about the loss of a legend:
Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon
Gene Okerlund was an incredibly rare talent. He made everything and everyone better. #ThankYouMeanGene for all the incredible memories. Our condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/IxpjiLo9UN
Shane McMahon @shanemcmahon
Gene Okerlund was always a consummate pro. His iconic voice, personality, and talent helped so many superstars climb to the top. I am deeply saddened by his passing. RIP Mean Gene.
Triple H @TripleH
A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE
From 1993-2001, Okerlund also worked in WCW for Eric Bischoff, who tweeted a video in which he spoke about the voice of a wrestling generation:
Goldberg was one of the tops stars in WCW during Okerlund's stint with the company, and he made it cleared that he loved working with him:
Bill Goldberg @Goldberg
Very sad day as I hear of the passing of another legend. Lots of fond memories with old Mean Gene and the Goldberg family ..... you will be missed my friend. 🙏🏻 @TheGeneOkerlund
While Okerlund was part of WCW for the bulk of the Attitude Era, he still managed to make an impact on some of WWE's biggest stars from that time.
Among them is "Stone Cold" Steve Austin:
Steve Austin @steveaustinBSR
Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice. Condolences to his friends and family.
Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle also marveled at Okerlund's greatness:
Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle
Very seldom does an interviewer become just as popular, and at times even more popular than the superstars he/she interviews. Gene Okerlund was that person. Im saddened to hear of Gene’s passing. It was an honor to know you Gene! #RIPGene
Jim Ross is considered one of the best play-by-play announcers in wrestling history, and he tipped his cap to perhaps the best interviewer the business has ever seen:
Jim Ross @JRsBBQ
So sad today to hear of the sudden passing of my dear friend @TheGeneOkerlund I just saw Mean Gene in North Carolina at WrestleCade. It’s so true that our tomorrow’s are never guaranteed. Say hello to Jan, Mean Gene. 🙏 https://t.co/PQ4ZZGmXnx
Okerlund appeared only sporadically on WWE programming in recent years aside from his work on content for DVDs and WWE Network.
Even so, he was well known to current roster members, and many of them tweeted about his passing.
Samoa Joe shared that he always wished he could take part in an interview with Okerlund:
Samoa Joe @SamoaJoe
Of the very few regrets I harbor in my career, one was never getting to scream "Mean Gene" when answering the queries of a man who presence was larger than life and ingrained in the better memories of my childhood. RIP Mean Gene. My condolences to the Okerlund family.
Kevin Owens also complimented Okerlund, speaking to his impact on the wrestling business:
Soon. @FightOwensFight
Mean Gene was universally loved by everyone I’ve met that knew him. Very few people can say that their work will forever be appreciated and remembered. Very few can legitimately claim to be legends in their field. Those things can undoubtedly be said about him. #RIPMeanGene
Seth Rollins, Big E and Matt Hardy were a few more of the bevy of WWE wrestlers who offered their thoughts:
Seth Rollins @WWERollins
Super bummed about Mean Gene. Literally JUST sat down last week to do an interview about his legacy. He was the most iconic backstage interviewer in wrestling history in my opinion. #RIPMeanGene
Florida Man @WWEBigE
Mean Gene was the voice of millions of childhoods. Mine certainly. An honor to meet him. Condolences to his family. https://t.co/krsMtbeNIl
#WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy @MATTHARDYBRAND
RIP to an absolute legend of our industry, @TheGeneOkerlund. "Mean Gene" was incredible in many roles, as he wore many hats throughout his iconic career in pro wrestling. My thoughts are with his family & friends today. https://t.co/qB9FHJFx63
Even though Okerlund's career began in the 1970s, he is so deeply ingrained in professional wrestling that fans of today know of his work and importance.
He touched the careers of many who he worked alongside, as well as those who came after him, and there are few involved in the wrestling business who are as universally beloved as Mean Gene.
WWE Hall of Famer 'Mean' Gene Okerlund Dies