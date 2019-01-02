Dana Holgorsen Announces Move to Houston from WVU in Twitter Video

John Raoux/Associated Press

Head coach Dana Holgorsen took a unique approach to announcing his arrival at the University of Houston after spending the previous eight years at West Virginia.

In a Twitter video posted by the Cougars' football account, Holgorsen attempts to rile up the fan base by telling them "let's go win some games."

Houston's hiring of Holgorsen has been expected since the school announced Major Applewhite's firing on Sunday.

Holgorsen's one-line declaration probably won't end up on a list of great motivational speeches in sports, but the 47-year-old brings a track record of success from West Virginia with him.

The Mountaineers have won at least eight games three times in the past four seasons and made seven bowl appearances in eight seasons under Holgorsen's watch.