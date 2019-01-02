Lakers' Lonzo Ball Endorses Earl Watson to Take Over as UCLA Head Coach

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2019

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 18: Head coach Earl Watson of the Phoenix Suns reacts as he walks off the court following the NBA game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 18, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Trail Blazers defeated the Suns 124-76. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball stumped Wednesday for Earl Watson to become the next UCLA Bruins men's basketball head coach.

"I'd like to see [Watson] get the job," Ball said, per the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli.

According to Ganguli, Ball likes the fact Watson both played and coached in the NBA and that Watson has ties to the program from his days as a star guard for the Bruins.

UCLA announced Monday it had fired Steve Alford following a 7-6 start to the 2018-19 season. In what proved to be Alford's last game, the Bruins lost 73-58 at home to Liberty.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    4 Potential Hires for UCLA’s Head Coach Opening

    UCLA Basketball logo
    UCLA Basketball

    4 Potential Hires for UCLA’s Head Coach Opening

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Bold CBB Predictions for the New Year 🔮

    UCLA Basketball logo
    UCLA Basketball

    Bold CBB Predictions for the New Year 🔮

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Three Former NBA Coaches That Can Replace Steve Alford

    UCLA Basketball logo
    UCLA Basketball

    Three Former NBA Coaches That Can Replace Steve Alford

    LA Sports Hub
    via LA Sports Hub

    How Will Alford's Termination Affect Recruiting?

    UCLA Basketball logo
    UCLA Basketball

    How Will Alford's Termination Affect Recruiting?

    Go Joe Bruin
    via Go Joe Bruin