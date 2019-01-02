Lakers' Lonzo Ball Endorses Earl Watson to Take Over as UCLA Head Coach

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball stumped Wednesday for Earl Watson to become the next UCLA Bruins men's basketball head coach.

"I'd like to see [Watson] get the job," Ball said, per the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli.

According to Ganguli, Ball likes the fact Watson both played and coached in the NBA and that Watson has ties to the program from his days as a star guard for the Bruins.

UCLA announced Monday it had fired Steve Alford following a 7-6 start to the 2018-19 season. In what proved to be Alford's last game, the Bruins lost 73-58 at home to Liberty.

