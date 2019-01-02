Antonio Brown Says He's 'Divinely Blessed with Free Will' Amid Trade Rumors

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown posted a message on Twitter Wednesday indicating that he remains in control of his own destiny:

This comes after he reportedly sent in a trade request to the Steelers due to conflict with head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Brown was benched for Week 17 after failing to show up for practice during the week leading up to the game, according to Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Tomlin discussed Brown on Wednesday:

Despite the friction, a trade might not benefit the Steelers. The team is still trying to win, and Brown remains one of the best receivers in football after being selected to his seventh Pro Bowl this year.

In what seemed like a down year at times for the 30-year-old, he still finished with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and an NFL-best 15 receiving touchdowns.

A trade this offseason would also create $21 million in dead cap for the Steelers, per Spotrac, which would reduce any incentive to make a deal.

With that said, Brown's statement about "free will" indicates he will be willing to do what is necessary to get what he wants. After seeing teammate Le'Veon Bell sit out the entire season rather than play on the franchise tag, perhaps the receiver might follow suit until he is dealt.