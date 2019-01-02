Mesut Ozil's Agent Says 'His Future Is with Arsenal' Amid Transfer Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Dr Erkut Sogut, the agent for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, has dismissed speculation linking the player with a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

The German signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners a year ago, becoming the highest-paid player at the club in the process. However, since the arrival of new manager Unai Emery in the summer, he's fallen down the pecking order in north London.

Rumours about his future have been rife as a result, but speaking to Chris Wheatley of Goal, Sogut said the 30-year-old won't be going anywhere:

"Mesut signed a new contract last January because he saw his future at Arsenal and nothing has changed in his mind. He wants to stay for the duration of that contract and maybe even longer.

“Mesut is 100 per cent committed to Arsenal Football Club. He loves the club, shares its values and does not want to be anywhere else.

"[...] The speculation around Mesut’s future has not come from him or us and is unfortunate because the situation is clear: his future is with Arsenal, end of story."

According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, Arsenal are considering selling the former Real Madrid man, although his new contract, age and his £350,000-a-week salary would make that a challenge for the north London side.

Ozil has started 12 times in the Premier League this season, although he has missed the recent matches with Liverpool and Fulham due to injury. In his previous appearance in the top flight, he was brought off after 45 minutes against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Given he is being left out of the XI more and more frequently at the Emirates, Ozil now finds himself in a challenging position.

Following the 5-1 loss to Liverpool last month, Turkish Football said the midfielder is often a scapegoat for Arsenal's issues:

There's no doubt that when Ozil is in the team and purring the Gunners benefit from his influence. In terms of technical ability and vision in the final third, there aren't many players in the Premier League who can rival the Arsenal No. 10.

When he drifts into wide positions, he can also be a threat with his delivery into the box:

There is clearly something in Ozil's game that Emery isn't sure on, and that's preventing him from being a surefire starter. Given he's now in what should be the peak years of his career, it will be fascinating to see if the German can adapt to what his coach wants and become a key man.

Arsenal will be hoping so given the money they are parting with each week for Ozil's services, and so will the supporters, because the midfielder is wonderful to watch when he is at his best. Regardless, at the start of 2019 there are big questions about where the playmaker fits in.