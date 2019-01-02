Jurgen Klopp Says Chelsea Signed a 'Really Skilled' Player in Christian Pulisic

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he believes Chelsea have landed a "really skilled" player in Christian Pulisic.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the Blues have signed the United States international, although he will return to Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign on loan.

Pulisic spent time working with Klopp in his former role as Dortmund boss, and the 20-year-old has regularly been linked with a move to Merseyside.

When asked about Chelsea's new signing, the Liverpool chief said he expects Pulisic to be a success at Stamford Bridge, per Max Winters of the MailOnline:

"Another really good player for Chelsea. He’s a good player. I have known him for a while and followed him closely but it's a good deal for Dortmund because they can keep him until the end of the season and good signing for Chelsea.

"We will see another really skilled boy playing in England."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Winters noted in his report that Klopp signed Pulisic towards the end of his time at the Westfalenstadion and even sought to bring him to Anfield in the summer of 2016, when Liverpool made a £13 million offer for the then teenager.

According to Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, the German coach has long hoped to link up with Pulisic again:

However, he will be lining up for Chelsea next term, having signed in a deal that's said to be worth in the region of £58 million.

According to Paul Joyce of the Times, Liverpool did not make a move for Pulisic in the summer because the club were content with their attacking options. The trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been outstanding since the beginning of last term, while summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri has added something different to the setup.

As such, there's no major need for Liverpool to be splashing out so much on a footballer who would struggle to make it into the first team on a regular basis.

Plus, from Pulisic's perspective, he requires regular minutes at this stage of his progression, having failed to cement a spot in the Dortmund team this term.

Throughout the course of his senior career, he's showcased an ability to light up matches:

In addition, there's a chance Chelsea will be weak in the attacking midfield and wing positions heading into next season, per Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws:

Pulisic has the natural talent and mentality to go to the top of the game, despite his recent inconsistency in the Bundesliga. A move to the Premier League and the opportunity to work with a manager like Maurizio Sarri may be a catalyst for that development.

Minutes in a settled position will be important, too. It's why, despite his previous association and affinity with Klopp, Chelsea appear to be the most sensible destination for the 20-year-old.