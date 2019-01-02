FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Eden Hazard, Roberto Firmino Headline TOTW 16

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Eden Hazard has received a 93-rated card in Team of the Week 16, while Roberto Firmino also features in the latest batch of FIFA 19 Ultimate Team upgrades.

Hazard bagged a brace against Watford on Boxing Day, while Firmino assured himself a place in the team with his hat-trick against Arsenal.

With Ligue 1, La Liga and the Bundesliga having taken breaks over the festive period, TOTW 16 is largely comprised of Premier League and Serie A players.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is also included, courtesy of his goal and assist against Bournemouth.

Here's the full lineup, courtesy of EA Sports:

Premier League Stars Dominate TOTW 16

Hazard broke the deadlock against Watford with a cool finish, having been slipped in by Mateo Kovacic to score his 100th goal in a Chelsea shirt.

After Roberto Pereyra equalised for the Hornets, Hazard put the Blues in front again from the penalty spot, having been fouled by Ben Foster, to give Chelsea a 2-1 win.

The Belgian is enjoying a fine campaign:

With 93 pace and 96 dribbling on his new card, he'll be even tougher for defenders to deal with as he bears down on goal.

Firmino was at his best in Liverpool's 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal at Anfield. The Brazilian scored twice in two minutes after the Reds fell behind, finishing from close range after the ball fell kindly for him off Granit Xhaka before a mazy run saw him evade Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz enjoyed his second:

Firmino had his hat-trick in the second half with a spot-kick.

The forward's 87-rated card counts 87 dribbling and 85 shooting among its highlights, though his pace remains a slight issue at 78.

As for Rashford, he helped United beat Bournemouth 4-1 on December 30.

The striker set up Paul Pogba's opener after four minutes. Picking the ball up on the right, he turned Nathan Ake and Diego Rico inside out before finding the Frenchman.

Football writer Jack Lang remarked on his assist:

Rashford got on the scoresheet himself later on, turning home Anthony Martial's cross from close range.

His 84-rated card sees his position change from left winger to striker. As well as containing 93 pace, the card also has 84 shooting and dribbling.