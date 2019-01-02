WWE SmackDown Results: Becky Lynch's Moment and Biggest Takeaways from Jan. 1

1 of 4

If you did not know Becky Lynch is the hottest thing in pro wrestling right now, you do after Tuesday's show.

The Man answered John Cena's open challenge, threatened to become the second woman to drop Cena this year and stood side-by-side with the biggest star in the industry for a Mixed Tag Team match against Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas.

Best of all?

Just when it looked like we were going to be gifted with another Cena victory, Lynch dumped her tag team partner to the floor and tapped Vega out with the Disarm-her.

That she was given the Cena promo spot, the tag team match and the way the fans ate it up are proof positive that Lynch is not only the hottest star in the industry but, also, that management knows it. Cena knows it.

As the company embarks on a new year, looking to replace the star power lost in the Roman Reigns leukemia diagnosis and the poor booking of Braun Strowman, Lynch is the answer to an organic, fresh new mega babyface to carry the company.