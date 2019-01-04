1 Realistic Move Each Premier League Side Should Make in January

1 Realistic Move Each Premier League Side Should Make in JanuaryJanuary 4, 2019
January is a difficult time to do business—any football manager will happily tell you that—but each and every club would be eager to make a deal if the right opportunity arises.
At this time of year, it's (generally) about being smart. Big splashes are rare, but there are always holes in squads to fill and plenty of players not playing enough football. This winter window is the perfect chance to address issues caused by injuries or squad imbalances left over from the summer.
Here, every Premier League club's situation is assessed and a realistic move for them this window is suggested based on needs. Not every single one is an addition (but most are), and we've tried hard to highlight attainable players rather than dream scenarios.
Bleacher Report Insider Dean Jones has also chimed in with a line on each club's situation—if they're actively looking for a certain position or and what to expect from them this month.
Arsenal: Omer Toprak, CB, Borussia Dortmund
Arsenal have plenty of holes to fill in their squad, but if you had to nominate one to fix in January, most fans would choose a centre-back.
With Laurent Koscielny struggling post-injury, Rob Holding out for the season, Stephan Lichtsteiner creaking as a deputy and Shkodran Mustafi making the same errors over and over, you're really just left with Sokratis Papastathopoulos that you can absolutely, truly rely on.
Handing him a new partner would be a good start to the year. Handing him a new partner in the form of a player he's already played with before would turn that good into great.
Omer Toprak, still under 30 years of age and still a good player, is distinctly fourth choice at Borussia Dortmund and could well be available for a not-so-large fee this winter. The last two signings made from BVB (Sokratis and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang) have been a success; why not try a third?
Dean Jones says...
"Three years ago, Arsenal seriously looked into signing this guy...they should have done it! Defence is obviously an issue, and even though the transfer pot is virtually empty, they need to find a way to sign someone of this quality."
Bournemouth: Carl Jenkinson, RB, Arsenal
Injuries have plunged Bournemouth into nightmarish positions both at right-back and in central midfield. It was difficult to pick just one position to focus on given the urgent need at both.
But since both Adam Smith and Simon Francis have injured their knees—the former out for several months, the latter for the entire season—this writer has decided to focus on right-back.
Given Smith's likely return and status as key man, Eddie Howe will likely be looking for a short-term solution. Carl Jenkinson seems perfect for this: He only remained at Arsenal last summer due to hamstring injury, has only played cup games this season and looks to be fourth in the queue to play right-back at Arsenal.
Dean Jones says...
"Sources at the club insist they will steer clear of any major business, but the centre of midfield is one area they are looking into strengthening."
Brighton: Sell Full-Back Excess
Brighton & Hove Albion are the first of several clubs on this list with a rather bloated squad. A heavy summer recruitment drive brought Chris Hughton increased quality to choose from in every position, so it doesn't feel as though they need anything.
They feel far more likely to sell than buy. A cursory look at their squad reminds you that Markus Suttner and Ezequiel Schelotto still actually play for the club (neither have made a Premier League appearance this season; both are considered third-choice in their respective positions).
There's definitely scope for trimming the squad a touch and moving those two on.
Dean Jones says...
"The team are well stacked in pretty much every position, so there is no panic for them this month. The club are happy with past business that has left them with a healthy squad. If they do strike a deal, though, someone to back up Pascal Gross is something they are open to."
Burnley: Nick Powell, AM/ST, Wigan Athletic
Burnley are specific when it comes to recruitment, with Sean Dyche only ever sanctioning the signings of players who he truly believes will fit his "framework"—both tactically and mentally.
That has led to a trend: He largely buys within the English league system, and often from the division below. That handily narrows our focus when suggesting a realistic move for him this winter, and it wasn't hard to find a player who seems a good fit for Burnley in the Championship: Nick Powell.
The 24-year-old is Wigan's talismanic attacker, capable of creating and scoring with frequency, and those are traits the Clarets badly need to acquire. That James Tarkowski, a centre-back, is the club's joint-second top scorer in the league this season illustrates that vividly.
Powell would boost Dyche's attacking corps, and he'd do it for a fair price because he's out of contract at the end of the season.
Dean Jones...
"The second half of the season is all about survival, and Sean Dyche does want new options up top. His ultimate dream is to bring Jay Rodriguez back to Turf Moor, but it might prove too tricky in this window."
Cardiff City: Emiliano Sala, Nantes, ST
Neil Warnock never tries to get too complicated or too cute when it comes to his team's approach, and as a result, his strikers tend to be on the bullish, burly side.
The challenge for Warnock is finding a player who can offer the physical edge he needs but also scores prolifically. It's safe to say none of Callum Paterson, Kenneth Zohore or Gary Madine fit that bill, but Emiliano Sala of Nantes does, seemingly.
He's not a particularly tidy player, he doesn't score nice goals. But he has 12 of them already this season—despite playing in a side threatened by relegation.
Perfect, then, for Cardiff City this January.
Dean Jones says...
"A new striker is certainly high on the priority list, and Sala is indeed one of the men being considered. But he's pricey, and there is a slight concern among some at the club about whether he can arrive in the Premier League and maintain his form."
Chelsea: Callum Wilson, ST, Bournemouth
Strikers—and in particular elite strikers—are difficult to acquire in the summer, let alone during January. Most teams suspend the chase for a new No. 9 until they have an appropriate time to assess their options, but Chelsea aren't really in a position to do that.
They'd be a lot better if they had a reliable No. 9. They dominate games, keep a lot of clean sheets, but the goals have dried up, leading to a concerning stretch of form.
Chelsea often cast the net far and wide for their first-choice strikers—think Didier Drogba, Diego Costa and Andriy Shevchenko—but this month they'd do well to look a little closer to home.
Callum Wilson is having another excellent season. He is consistently scoring and has shown prowess in a possession-based system. All the Blues need is a man who can reliably finish from inside the box; Wilson is that man.
Dean Jones says...
"The club are looking at various forward options, ranging from Gonzalo Higuain to Marko Arnautovic. But Wilson is on their list of targets, too, and he would love the chance to test himself at a bigger club. He could be a really good fit for this side."
Crystal Palace: Neal Maupay, ST, Brentford
Crystal Palace pulled out of a deal to sign Dominic Solanke on loan due to concerns over his match fitness and sharpness, per BBC Sport.
It leaves them shorthanded up top still, but it at least confirms they're in the market for reinforcements, and there's one not too far from their doorstep who would do a good job if given the chance: Neal Maupay.
Brentford always sell if the price is right, and Maupay has shown great movement and an ability to finish with both feet this season. There's a little too much devil in him, resulting in stamps and moments of undue aggression, but he's an undeniably effective footballer.
Dean Jones says...
"We know they're on the lookout for a new goal-getter, as the Solanke deal has fallen through. There's a small chance Christian Benteke will leave, and Maupay is a nice option to look at, as his hunger would be a real asset."
Everton: Hugo Mallo, RB, Celta Vigo
Full-backs are pretty critical to Marco Silva's tactical approach, and so far at Everton, he's only been able to generate good form out of one flank: the left.
In stark contrast to Lucas Digne's speed, flying runs and free-kicks, Seamus Coleman has toiled along on the right, with the injuries suffered over the course of his career appearing to take their toll.
The dream scenario for Everton here would be Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but he might well be destined for bigger things and seems unlikely to move in January.
Everton would be better off setting their sights on Hugo Mallo at Celta Vigo—a reliable full-back (who can operate on either flank) who looked just as good as Jonny, on loan at Wolves, when both ruled the width in Galicia.
Dean Jones says...
"The team are inconsistent, and a new goal outlet could help bring change in that sense. They would sign a striker if they felt it was a good deal, but word out of the club is they are willing to wait until the summer for the right man to fit the team."
Fulham: Danny Drinkwater, CM, Chelsea
Of all the suggested transfers in this piece, Danny Drinkwater to Fulham seems the most obvious, most logical one.
It would reunite a player and a manager who won the Premier League title together in 2016 with Leicester City, and in the process, it would give Claudio Ranieri a midfielder who suits his intended style of play.
Drinkwater has been completely frozen out of Chelsea's first-team plans, with Maurizio Sarri saying he's "unsuitable" for his tactical blueprint, per Goal. If he moved to Fulham, he wouldn't even have to move house.
Dean Jones says...
"There's legs in this one. Fulham's recruitment staff have been working for the past month on nailing down their targets, and he's on the list."
Huddersfield Town: Dominic Solanke, Liverpool, ST (loan)
It took 21 matchdays for either of Huddersfield Town's strikers to score a goal this season. The moment finally came on Wednesday as Steve Mounie headed home, but that hopefully won't deter manager David Wagner from addressing the area this month.
Dominic Solanke might just be attainable for them. Crystal Palace were in line to sign him but pulled out due to concerns over his match sharpness, per BBC Sport, and that opens the door for the Terriers to ask the question.
It's likely Jurgen Klopp will trust Wagner to develop Solanke—the two's friendship is well documented—and he's of the model Wagner tends to use: strong, able to hold the ball up and works for the team.
Dean Jones says...
"It would make a lot of sense, but surprisingly Huddersfield aren't planning much business this month. They're being careful not to spend big money, so even a loan like this one might not be an option."
Leicester City: Recall Harvey Barnes from Loan
If anything, Leicester City's squad feels a little bloated. Vicente Iborra is likely to leave for Villarreal, per the Leicester Mercury's Rob Tanner, and others could yet follow him out of the door—Fousseni Diabate has been linked away, per Le 10 Sport (h/t the Mercury's Barry Cooper), and Adrien Silva's name has been mentioned in conjunction with Portuguese clubs.
Perhaps the smartest move the Foxes can make in January is to recall Harvey Barnes, who is out on loan at West Bromwich Albion. He's been brilliant for the Baggies over the first half of the season—a prolific shot-taker, goalscorer and difference-maker from the flank.
If not, adding an understudy left-back to Ben Chilwell could prove clever. If he continues on his current trajectory, a successor will be needed soon!
Dean Jones says...
"Fresh creativity in attack would be welcomed, and this plan would make a lot of sense because Claude Puel has been warned not to expect any new signings through the door."
Liverpool: Sell or Loan Deadwood
Liverpool don't need much. In fact, it's arguable they don't need anything at all. The squad is well stocked and, with just one loss from 21 games this season, it's clear the quality is, too.
Perhaps, if you're being nit-picky, you could argue another player should enter the wing/attacking midfield rotation, further lessening the burden on Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. Xherdan Shaqiri represented a fine start last summer, but another of his ilk could be useful.
But if that option doesn't arise this winter—and it probably won't—the best thing they can do is sell or loan off the deadwood in preparation for the summer. Three of those players are discussed in this piece (one mentioned, two to come), and you can potentially add Alberto Moreno to the pile, too.
Dean Jones says...
"Even a first defeat of the season is not going to change the fact Liverpool are not looking to do any business this month. Official word from Anfield is we should not expect a single signing to arrive."
Manchester City: Ben Chilwell, LB, Leicester City
Were this to happen, it would be a blockbuster transfer; it might even smash the transfer records Manchester City set 18 months ago on Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker.
Ben Chilwell has emerged as one of the outstanding left-backs in the Premier League at a time the reigning champions are in obvious need of reinforcement there. With Mendy's injury proneness forcing either Fabian Delph or Oleksandr Zinchenko there too often, it's become a weak point for sides to target.
As Chilwell is young, English and talented, City would have to fork out big money to sign him—particularly midseason. But with the budget at Pep Guardiola's disposal, few transfers are genuinely unrealistic.
Dean Jones says...
"Leicester have worked really hard to keep the player happy, as there's been lots of interest from top clubs. He would be a really good fit, but it's unlikely to happen as City remain adamant they will not make any signings."
Manchester United: Medhi Benatia, CB, Juventus
Manchester United have an interim manager and have no way of knowing who will be in charge next season. They're also far from certain to qualify for next season's Champions League, lessening their appeal for players across Europe.
All of these factors might just make this pick—Medhi Benatia to Manchester United—the most ambitious one on the list.
Benatia's not getting the games he wants, and he's not happy about it. He's been quite vocal about it, too, according to Calciomercato. Stuck behind Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani and even Andrea Barzagli in the pecking order at times, he's started just six games in all competitions this season.
The likelihood is Juventus want to keep him as back up until the summer, but if the Moroccan forces a move, the entirety of Europe should sit up and take notice.
At age 31, he's in his prime, he's one of the better defenders in world football and he'd automatically be Manchester United's best centre-back by a distance if he walked through the door.
Dean Jones says...
"The centre of defence is certainly United's weak spot. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn't as worried about it as Jose Mourinho was, but the club are working on targets, and Benatia would be a lovely addition."
Newcastle United: Lazar Markovic, Wing, Liverpool (loan)
Buried deep in Liverpool's reserves, rarely seen by the outside world, is a player named Lazar Markovic. He once cost £20 million, was heralded as a potential Serbian great, but things haven't really gone to plan.
He hasn't made a first-team appearance for Liverpool for years and seemingly doesn't come close to figuring in Jurgen Klopp's plans. He hasn't for a while; his stock was similarly low two seasons ago, when he was allowed to go to Hull City on loan and fight relegation.
That four-month cameo on Humberside was actually pretty impressive, and while we can't be sure he still has that in him, a club in Newcastle United's position—where the money doesn't flow freely from chairman to manager—might have little choice but to look at someone like Markovic and roll the dice that he does.
They could certainly use another attacking spark, easing the load on Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie's crossing combinations and giving the Magpies another route to goal.
Dean Jones says...
"Newcastle are in a tricky situation because they are looking for a buyer for the club, and at the moment, no one is coming through with the money. In the meantime, Mike Ashley is not going to invest in the squad. Loan deals are going to be their best way forward."
Southampton: Miguel Almiron, AM, Atlanta United
Southampton are well stocked in almost every department numerically; they have goalkeepers, defenders, central midfielders and strikers coming out of their ears.
The one area they're perhaps lacking a body in is the attacking midfield/wing section—there are plenty of leggy workers, but not many difference-makers.
Miguel Almiron shot to prominence in 2018 as he conducted Atlanta United's rise from midfield. Threaded through balls, good crossing, quick changes of direction and curling left-foot shots all became hallmarks of his.
There are elements of Dusan Tadic to his creative style, but he boasts more agility and speed than the former Saint does. He could well be the difference between scraping clear and sailing clear for Southampton.
Dean Jones says...
"It's an interesting idea. According to sources at the club, the only way they will consider bringing in a new player this month is if they can secure someone with creativity and pace to liven up their attack."
Tottenham Hotspur: Santiago Ascacibar, DM, Stuttgart
With both short- and long-term concerns over Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama, who are both up for sale this month, according to the Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham Hotspur could do worse than look at their central midfield options this month.
If they do indeed lose both of the aforementioned, they'll need to find a player with the right sort of profile to complement Harry Winks—so, a defensive-minded, tackle-happy one.
Santiago Ascacibar is one of the most tackle-happy players you'll ever see. Executing a perfect slide-tackle is like scoring a goal for him. He sets an aggressive, physical edge in midfield and has plenty of room to grow.
Dean Jones says...
"Spurs could do with another tireless midfielder, but they aren't looking to spend money this month unless they can offload some fringe players. Sources at the club reckon a home-grown player is most likely if they do make additions."
Watford: Ivan Marcano, CB, Roma
When assessing Watford’s squad, one thing that jumps out is the sheer number of centre-backs they have. From a purely numerical perspective, they look set there—even overstocked—but from a qualitative angle, they’re still lacking.
Watford owner Gino Pozzo often looks to Serie A while in the market, and if he does so again here, he'll spot an intriguing opportunity: offer Ivan Marcano an escape route from his situation at Roma.
The Spaniard has been underwhelming since signing last summer: He was substituted at half-time on his debut against Milan and has made few appearances since, slipping to the bottom of the central defensive pecking order.
But these last four months don't paint an accurate picture of him; he's actually a good all-round defender who recently won a title with FC Porto. Sometimes players and clubs just don't click.
At 31, there's still plenty left in him, and one smart club could land a bargain in him this winter.
Dean Jones says...
"Their most pressing concern will be keeping hold of Abdoulaye Doucoure, who is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, but away from that, it seems they might look to sign back up for Troy Deeney, as the other forwards haven't been able to fill the void when he's missing."
West Ham: Jean-Philippe Gbamin, CM, Mainz
For West Ham United to be adding players to their heaving squad at this stage seems unwise. Manuel Pellegrini can leave around seven senior players out of matchday squads, so any signings must feel extremely necessary.
That said, there should be some long-term concerns over the central midfield area, and if the right deal reared its head this month, there's no reason not to act.
With Pedro Obiang linked with a return to Serie A, per Sky Sport (h/t John Solano of Roma Press), Mark Noble a veteran and Carlos Sanchez injured, there's scope for Manuel Pellegrini to find Declan Rice a long-term partner.
Jean-Philippe Gbamin is turning heads in Germany, with his strong stride, surprisingly deft feet and ability to do a bit of everything winning him fans. His ability to go box to box would make him a good match for Rice's patrolling nature.
Dean Jones says...
Wolves: Divock Origi, ST, Liverpool
If there's one thing that Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has made perfectly clear over the last four months, it's that he doesn't trust back up striker Leo Bonatini to do the business in the Premier League.
The Brazilian is rarely used, often spending the full 90 on the bench even when Wolves are behind, and that's worked first-choice striker Raul Jimenez into the ground at times. He needs help.
It appears Tammy Abraham was their first choice, but per Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, that deal won't be happening. Nuno will have to look elsewhere, then, and with options sparing, it might be that a player he's likely to come up against on Monday in the FA Cup is the most realistic choice: Divock Origi.
He doesn't profile quite like Jimenez does, but that might be a good thing. A snappier, quicker channel-runner could complement what Wolves already have.
Dean Jones says...
"He'd be a great addition to this team as they are crying out for a striker who lives to score goals and would be a good fall-back option if they do not manage to sign Abraham."
All statistics via WhoScored.com