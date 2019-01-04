1 Realistic Move Each Premier League Side Should Make in January

0 of 20

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

January is a difficult time to do business—any football manager will happily tell you that—but each and every club would be eager to make a deal if the right opportunity arises.

At this time of year, it's (generally) about being smart. Big splashes are rare, but there are always holes in squads to fill and plenty of players not playing enough football. This winter window is the perfect chance to address issues caused by injuries or squad imbalances left over from the summer.

Here, every Premier League club's situation is assessed and a realistic move for them this window is suggested based on needs. Not every single one is an addition (but most are), and we've tried hard to highlight attainable players rather than dream scenarios.

Bleacher Report Insider Dean Jones has also chimed in with a line on each club's situation—if they're actively looking for a certain position or and what to expect from them this month.