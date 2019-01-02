Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Marcus Rashford 'X-Factor' Before Newcastle Clash

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is excited to pass on his goalscoring ability to Marcus Rashford during his time in charge at Manchester United.

The English forward has netted twice in three games since Solskjaer took over as caretaker manager at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian revealed he ran into Rashford when Jose Mourinho was still in charge at the club, and he explained the advice he gave the 21-year-old at the time, per Simon Jones of the Daily Mail:

"I went to see the Young Boys game around a month ago, and I met him and Jesse [Lingard] just in the corridor as I was leaving the game. And he was all sighs. He had a few chances in that game and I said, 'Don't worry, son, just relax a little bit.'

"When you're young you want to rush finishes off, and it will be great to work with a potential top striker on his calmness in front of goal. You are excited to be able to work with all of this talent but then going into detail with what I can do best. That was my X-factor, scoring goals. So, if I can help and guide him a little bit, great."

United's three thrilling performances under Solskjaer, in which they have scored 12 goals, have been in noticeable contrast to the drab showings they were producing before Mourinho was sacked:

The players look to be enjoying their football much more, and they have improved as a result. Along with Paul Pogba, Rashford's improvement has been particularly eye-catching.

He netted United's third goal with an instinctive finish on Sunday as they ran out 4-1 winners against Bournemouth.

But his best moment was in setting up Pogba for the opener, when he evaded two defenders with some remarkable footwork:

Not since he first burst onto the scene as a teenager under Louis van Gaal has Rashford looked so exciting in a United shirt.

But now, with a clinical former striker in charge, Rashford could finally fulfil his full potential.

He has never been clinical enough in front of goal previously. But Solskjaer was a lethal finisher when he was a player at United, and he clearly intends to pass on that ability to Rashford.