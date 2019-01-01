Kobe Bryant, Wife Vanessa Announce Couple Is Expecting 4th Child

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant are expecting their fourth child in 2019.

Kobe announced the news on Instagram and confirmed it will be the couple's fourth daughter:

Samantha Schnurr of E News noted the Bryants are also parents to Natalia (15), Gianna (12) and Bianka (2).

Last January, Kobe said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (via Matt Birch of the Sports Daily) he coaches his eldest daughters' basketball team and has been making former coach Phil Jackson proud.

"I've sent Phil a couple of videos, actually, of the kids running the triangle offense," he said. "…They do, they run the triangle offense. I sent it to Phil, and Phil was like, 'Oh, my God, they're running it!'"

Now Bryant, who retired from the NBA in 2016, will be one daughter short of an all-female starting five, though there's a sizable age gap.

The five-time NBA champion didn't say when the latest family member was expected to arrive as part of his New Year's Day announcement.