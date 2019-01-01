Tammy Abraham Has Shown No Interest in Chelsea Return, Says Aston Villa Boss

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Tammy Abraham has shown no interest in returning to parent club Chelsea in the January transfer window, according to Aston Villa manager Dean Smith.

Smith told BT Sport the striker is happy at Villa Park but concedes Abraham could return to Stamford Bridge if he were recalled by the Blues:

"Tammy has shown no inclination to go back to Chelsea. We are very happy with the way Tammy is developing as a player and as a person. He is very happy and you can see the connection he has the supporters, the players and staff.

"Chelsea seem very happy as he developing as a player and scoring goals in the Championship. For all three parties it is a win, win, win.

“So I would be amazed if anything happened to prevent him playing for Villa. But it is not in my control. If Chelsea decide to recall him it is up to them."

The 21-year-old has been in excellent form for Aston Villa this season. He scored twice in Tuesday's 2-2 draw against Queens Park Rangers to take his tally to 16 goals in 20 Championship appearances.

Opta noted how prolific he's been at Villa Park:

Abraham has come through the young ranks at Chelsea but is yet to force his way into the first team. He enjoyed a prolific campaign on loan at Bristol City in 2016-17 but struggled for goals during a temporary spell at Swansea City last season.

Scouted Football highlighted his goal-scoring record:

His goals for Aston Villa have led to speculation he could leave Villa Park in January.

Premier League teams Crystal Palace, Burnley, Huddersfield Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all interested, according to Matt Barlow for MailOnline.

Meanwhile, Abraham's parent club Chelsea have had difficulties in attack. Olivier Giroud has managed just one Premier League goal, while Alvaro Morata has only five in 15 appearances.

TV presenter Alison Bender said the Blues need a striker:

Maurizio Sarri has used Eden Hazard as a false nine this season, but the Blues may look to sign another attacker in the January transfer window.

The club could also look to recall Abraham from his loan early. However, they may prefer to keep him at Aston Villa where he can enjoy regular time and continue his development away from the Premier League spotlight.