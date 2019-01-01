Report: Dana Holgorsen to Houston After Paying Buyout as WVU Head Coach

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2019

West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen walks on the field before the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Dana Holgorsen is reportedly leaving West Virginia for Houston.  

Holgorsen agreed to a five-year, $20 million contract with Houston on Monday, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

The 47-year-old coach will replace Major Applewhite, who was let go after Houston's 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. Applewhite went 15-11 during his tenure.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

