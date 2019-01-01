Report: Dana Holgorsen to Houston After Paying Buyout as WVU Head Coach

John Raoux/Associated Press

Dana Holgorsen is reportedly leaving West Virginia for Houston.

Holgorsen agreed to a five-year, $20 million contract with Houston on Monday, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

The 47-year-old coach will replace Major Applewhite, who was let go after Houston's 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. Applewhite went 15-11 during his tenure.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.