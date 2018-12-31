Broncos Head Coach Rumors: Chuck Pagano Interview Requested

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos reportedly plan to interview former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano for their head coaching vacancy.

According to Mike Klis of 9News (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk), Pagano is expected to interview with the Broncos after having already interviewed with the Green Bay Packers.

Pagano spent the 2018 season as a consultant for the NFL and gave officials a coach's perspective regarding penalties.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.