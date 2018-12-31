Oregon Earns Ugly 7-6 Win over Michigan State in 2018 Redbox Bowl

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during the first half of the Redbox Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

For fans of low-scoring, defensive stalemates, Oregon's 7-6 victory over Michigan State in Monday's Redbox Bowl was thrilling theater. For everyone else, though, renting a movie from Redbox might have provided more excitement. 

But Oregon will take the win, ugly as it was. Led by Justin Herbert's 166 passing yards and fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Dillon Mitchell, the Ducks ended their season on a high note. 

Despite a dearth of points, the game didn't lack for late drama. Michigan State (7-6) had a chance to kick a 49-yard go-ahead field goal with just under two minutes remaining, but quarterback Brian Lewerke couldn't handle the low snap and the Spartans weren't able to even attempt the kick, instead turning the ball over to the Ducks.

The Spartans then stopped the Ducks, getting the ball back with 1:12 remaining on their own 42-yard-line, but Oregon's defense returned the favor, stopping Michigan State on four straight downs to seal the win.

Oregon (9-4) is having a great week. On Wednesday, Herbert announced he would return to the school for his senior season, while head coach Mario Cristobal was linked to Miami's previously vacant head-coaching position before Manny Diaz was hired to take over the Hurricanes.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

