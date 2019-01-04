One Big Regret Each MLB Team Should Have This Offseason

0 of 30

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Think of this as an early round of second-guessing regarding the 2018-19 Major League Baseball offseason.

With the changing of the year past and the start of spring training not far in the future, we've put on our know-it-all hats to point out one thing each club should regret about its hot stove season.

We're not about to wag our fingers at teams for not making moves they might still make. This is more about missing ships that have officially sailed, as well as questionable decisions and overall strategies.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.