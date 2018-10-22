Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar lines out against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks re-signed infielder Eduardo Escobar to a three-year extension, the team announced Monday. 

According to the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro, the deal is worth $21 million.

After playing for the Minnesota Twins since 2012, Escobar was traded to Arizona at the 2018 MLB non-waiver trade deadline as the Diamondbacks attempted to make a postseason push. However, the team came up short in its quest to continue playing into October.

Overall in 2018, Escobar hit .272 with 23 home runs, 48 doubles, three triples and 84 RBI between Minnesota and Arizona. The switch-hitter posted a .268 average with eight homers, 11 doubles and 21 RBI in 54 games with the Diamondbacks.

As valuable as Escobar's bat can be, the 29-year-old also brings versatility in the field. He has no shortage of experience playing short, second and third, and he also has made appearances at all three outfield positions in his career. That versatility will give manager Torey Lovullo flexibility when injuries inevitably arise.

"We feel like he complements what we’re trying to do pretty well," Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said in July, per Piecoro. "He plays a good defensive infield, (brings) versatility, experience at multiple positions, being a switch hitter (who is) dominant from the left side. We felt like given our right-handed lineup that he added a lot to that for us."

Although Escobar couldn't help the Diamondbacks reach the postseason for the second consecutive year, they did see enough in him to want him to be a part of their future plans.

