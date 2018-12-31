Brian Orakpo Retires from NFL After 10 Seasons with Titans, Redskins

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 11: Brian Orakpo #98 of the Tennessee Titans at the line of scrimmage during a game against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Nashville,Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Patriots 34-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday at age 32.

Orakpo spent 10 seasons in the NFL with the Washington Redskins and Titans, and he was a four-time Pro Bowler.

According to Teresa Walker of the Associated Press, Orakpo said he will miss Titans fans but believes the organization has a "foundation in place," and he specifically mentioned Harold Landry, who had 4.5 sacks as a rookie in 2018.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Henry Eclipses 1,000 Yards Rushing for 1st Time

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Henry Eclipses 1,000 Yards Rushing for 1st Time

    Tennessee Titans
    via Tennessee Titans

    Titans Must See Gabbert for What He Is to Solve Backup QB Problem

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Titans Must See Gabbert for What He Is to Solve Backup QB Problem

    Crissy Froyd
    via Titans Wire

    Falcons Clean House with Coordinators

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Falcons Clean House with Coordinators

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Power Ranking Eliminated Teams

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Power Ranking Eliminated Teams

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report