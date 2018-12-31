Brian Orakpo Retires from NFL After 10 Seasons with Titans, Redskins

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday at age 32.

Orakpo spent 10 seasons in the NFL with the Washington Redskins and Titans, and he was a four-time Pro Bowler.

According to Teresa Walker of the Associated Press, Orakpo said he will miss Titans fans but believes the organization has a "foundation in place," and he specifically mentioned Harold Landry, who had 4.5 sacks as a rookie in 2018.

