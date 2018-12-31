Ex-Arsenal, Manchester City Player Samir Nasri Signs West Ham Contract

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 26: Samir Nasri of Manchester City arrives prior to the International Champions Cup 2017 match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Samir Nasri has signed for West Ham United until the end of the season after spending time training with the club.

The Hammers announced the free-agent signing on New Year's Eve:

Per BBC Sport, Nasri will be free to play again on January 1, having completed an 18-month ban from the game because of the use of an intravenous drip treatment.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Pellegrini Speaks on Nasri Reunion

    West Ham United logo
    West Ham United

    Pellegrini Speaks on Nasri Reunion

    via footballlondon

    West Ham Sign Samir Nasri

    West Ham United logo
    West Ham United

    West Ham Sign Samir Nasri

    Whufc
    via Whufc

    West Ham's Dream January Window

    West Ham United logo
    West Ham United

    West Ham's Dream January Window

    via footballlondon

    Premier League Week 21 Preview and Predictions

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Premier League Week 21 Preview and Predictions

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report