Ex-Arsenal, Manchester City Player Samir Nasri Signs West Ham Contract

Samir Nasri has signed for West Ham United until the end of the season after spending time training with the club.

The Hammers announced the free-agent signing on New Year's Eve:

Per BBC Sport, Nasri will be free to play again on January 1, having completed an 18-month ban from the game because of the use of an intravenous drip treatment.

