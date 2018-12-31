NFL Head Coach Rumors: Bears' Vic Fangio Targeted by Dolphins, Broncos

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio walks to the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

As the Chicago Bears prepare for their first playoff game in eight years, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has emerged as a popular head coaching candidate. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview Fangio. 

Since the Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the NFC Wild Card Game, Fangio won't be available to speak with teams this week. 

     

