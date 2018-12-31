NFL Draft 2019: Mock Draft Predictions for Every Team Selecting in 1st Round

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

It's never too early to start thinking about the NFL Draft, and that's especially true for the 20 teams that failed to make the playoffs.

There are many moves all teams have to make in the offseason, including changes in the coaching staff, deciding which players need to move on and signing free-agents.

However, the most important way to upgrade a roster on a long-term basis is to consistently find solid players in the draft.

Ohio State's Nick Bosa has an excellent chance to be the top pick in this years' draft, but there are many weeks to go before NFL teams make their selections in late April.

We will go ahead and offer our first round picks. There are likely to be many changes between now and the time selections are made as greater detail and more information becomes available.

2019 NFL Mock Draft (draft order from Tankathon.com)

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

3. New York Jets: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

8. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

9. Buffalo Bills: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

13. Miami Dolphins: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

15. Washington: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

17. Cleveland Browns: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

18. Minnesota Vikings: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Indianapolis Colts: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

23. Seattle Seahawks: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

24. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

25. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

26. Houston Texans: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

27. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

29. New England Patriots: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

30. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State

The 6'4", 263-pound Bosa has every chance to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft even though his 2018 season was cut short by a core injury. Bosa decided not to return to the Buckeyes so he could concentrate on rehab and preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Bosa has exceptional tools that should translate immediately at the next level. He has the kind of quickness and speed that will allow him to come around the corner with a purpose, and he also has the strength to win the battle against bigger offensive linemen. He had 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks in three games this season.

He had 34 tackles, 16.0 TFL and 8.5 sacks in 2017, and he demonstrated the ability to string moves together and also play with leverage. While it is his pass-rush ability that separates him from the rest and has the potential to make him a star, he is also quite solid against the red and can shed blockers to make the stop.

DE Rashan Gary, Michigan

Another prized pass rusher, Gary has ideal size for the position at 6'5" and 283 pounds. He is very athletic for his size and has the versatility that many defensive coordinators want because he can rush from the outside or hold his own when asked to take a position on the interior.

He has an excellent closing burst after getting away from the blocker and he also does a solid job against the run. Gary had an excellent 2017 season with 58 tackles, 11.5 TFL and 5.5 sacks, and he followed that up with 38 tackles, 6.5 TFL and 3.5 sacks in nine games in 2018.

Gary has the kind of power that will shock opposing blockers and allow him get to the ball carrier an instant after disengaging from the blocker.

OT Cody Ford, Oklahoma

Ford may be the best offensive lineman in this year's draft. He is an imposing man at 6'4" and 338 pounds, and he has shown that he can play tackle or guard.

Ford has quite a bit of nastiness to his game, and once he senses that he has an advantage over a defensive lineman or linebacker, he will be relentless in an effort to impose his will. He understands an opponent's strengths and weaknesses, and he will do whatever is necessary to give his team an edge.

The relentlessness in his game may make him the ideal run blocker for any team that wants to improve that area. He is extremely powerful and has surprising agility for his size.