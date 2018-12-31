Jets Head Coach Rumors: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Targeted After Todd Bowles' Exit

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could become the latest branch to grow from the Andy Reid coaching tree.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets put in a request to interview Bieniemy for their vacant head coaching position.

Reid's last two offensive coordinators—Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson—have become successful NFL head coaches. Nagy led the Chicago Bears to an NFC North title in 2018, his first season with the team.

Pederson has gone 29-19 and won Super Bowl LII during his three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bieniemy took over Nagy's role as offensive coordinator in 2018. The Chiefs led the NFL in total offense (425.6 yards per game) and points per game (35.3) this season. The 49-year-old spent the previous five seasons as Kansas City's running backs coach.

The Jets are in the market for a head coach after firing Todd Bowles on Monday. The team has finished last in the AFC East four times in the past five seasons, including a 4-12 mark in 2018.