Gregg Williams, Freddie Kitchens to Interview for Browns' Head Coach Job

David Richard/Associated Press

With the Cleveland Browns kicking off their search for a permanent head coach, Gregg Williams and Freddie Kitchens will have chances to interview with the team.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Browns general manager John Dorsey said interim head coach Williams will interview Tuesday and that the team is also considering interim offensive coordinator Kitchens.

"[We] want to see [Williams'] overarching vision for this team moving forward," Dorsey said Monday, per Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram. "I also want to explore multiple options in the NFL."

