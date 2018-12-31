Gregg Williams, Freddie Kitchens to Interview for Browns' Head Coach Job

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns head coach Gregg Williams answers questions during a news conference after his team defeated the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Cleveland. Since being named Cleveland’s interim coach when Hue Jackson was fired on Oct. 29, Williams, the team’s in-your-grill defensive coordinator, has guided the Browns to four wins and has a team that did not win once last season playing meaningful December games and believing anything is possible. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
David Richard/Associated Press

With the Cleveland Browns kicking off their search for a permanent head coach, Gregg Williams and Freddie Kitchens will have chances to interview with the team.     

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Browns general manager John Dorsey said interim head coach Williams will interview Tuesday and that the team is also considering interim offensive coordinator Kitchens.

"[We] want to see [Williams'] overarching vision for this team moving forward," Dorsey said Monday, per Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram. "I also want to explore multiple options in the NFL."

                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Wilks Told Team He's Out as Cardinals HC

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Wilks Told Team He's Out as Cardinals HC

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Raiders Hiring Analyst Mike Mayock as Next GM

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Raiders Hiring Analyst Mike Mayock as Next GM

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Firing Bowles Pushes Jets in Right Direction

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Firing Bowles Pushes Jets in Right Direction

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Highlights from Ravens-Browns Week 17

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Highlights from Ravens-Browns Week 17

    NFL
    via YouTube