Maurizio Sarri Says Ross Barkley Can Learn from N'Golo Kante After Palace Win

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said Ross Barkley can learn from the improvements made by N'Golo Kante in his game this season following the team's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Blues picked up three points thanks to Kante's second-half strike and dominated possession throughout the course of the contest at Selhurst Park.

Despite finishing 2018 with a win, Sarri wasn't happy with some aspects of the team's play, saying Barkley can learn from the developments being made by the France international in a new midfield role this term, per Sky Sports:

"I think that it was a very good movement and with the right timing. He [Kante] is so improving in this kind of movement.

"When the opponents defended with very low intensity, it is difficult for he striker and wingers to find the spaces so we have to arrive with a midfielder. I think now we have to work on Barkley for this movement.

"I think [he played] well but sometimes, he drove the ball too much. He lost two or three dangerous balls and I think it was better to move the ball quicker. Generally, in the 85 minutes he played, he did very well."

Sarri's restructuring of the Chelsea midfield has been the focus of a lot of analysis this season, although two of its three prongs are working well.

At the base of it Jorginho, who played under Sarri at Napoli previously, is controlling games with class for the Blues:

Kante is playing in a more advanced berth than usual this term, and while there have been times when he hasn't appeared totally comfortable going forward, there's no doubt he's making positive refinements to his game.

This season he's been more of a goal threat than at any previous point in his career:

The final midfield spot has been where Chelsea have rotated most in the Premier League this term, with Barkley, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek occupying the position at times throughout 2018-19.

Earlier in the season there were signs that Barkley would make the position his own. In October he netted in three successive top-flight games for Chelsea and forced his way back into the England squad.

However, he's failed to maintain that form and has fallen down the pecking order again. The start on Sunday had been a long time coming:

Sarri has doubts about areas of Barkley's game. Kovacic may not offer as dynamic a threat, but he's more dependable in possession and in carrying out the manager's tactical instructions.

While players continue to learn throughout their career, it's concerning for the England international that his manager's message isn't getting across. Having threatened to kick on early in the season, it'll be interesting to see what Barkley's stock is at Stamford Bridge come the end of the campaign.