Roy Hodgson Says Crystal Palace Are Interested in Liverpool's Dominic Solanke

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Dominic Solanke of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on October 7, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said he is interested in signing Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Eagles have struggled for goals so far this season and rarely threatened on Sunday when they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in the Premier League.

After the game, Hodgson was asked about the speculation linking Palace with a move for Solanke, and he said they are looking to bring in the England international, per BBC Sport:

"It's no secret he's a target. He's a proven goalscorer through all the age groups. 

"He's someone with the profile we're looking for, and the ability we are looking for. We know him better from the England games, and the performances with England. If he comes here, it'll be up to him to show he can do that in Premier League football."

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace acknowledges the fans prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC at Selhurst Park on December 30, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jordan Mansfie
Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

BBC Sport noted that aside from the south London club, Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town are interested in landing the Liverpool man.

Paul Joyce of the Times provided more details recently on what kind of options various teams are trying to explore in regards to Solanke:

Solanke was rated as one of the brightest English prospects when he joined the Reds from Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer of 2017. However, he's failed to make an impression at Anfield, and at the age of 21, he's in need of consistent minutes in order to develop.

He's been able to show some glimpses of talent for Liverpool, although his best performances have come on the international stage.

At the 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, he was named as Player of the Tournament as England won the competition. Solanke has also made one substitute appearance for the Three Lions' senior side, coming on as a substitute against Brazil in October 2017.

He's yet to make any appearances for the Reds this term, and it's not a shock to see the striker linked with a move.

Palace would benefit from drafting in someone like Solanke, as they've been struggling for incision in the attacking portion of the field. They've only scored 17 times in 20 top-flight fixtures, with only Newcastle United (15) and Huddersfield (12) less prolific this term.

BBC Sport's Nick Godwin commented on how the lack of a striker is hindering the team's progress:

Ahead of their trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, the Eagles are in 14th spot in the Premier League, with a four-point gap between themselves and the bottom three.

Landing a striker would give them a much better chance of avoiding a relegation battle, especially given other areas of the squad are in strong shape. Solanke will be desperate to show what he's about in the Premier League on a regular basis, too.  

Related

    Mane Cleared for Man City Clash After Lichtsteiner Incident

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Mane Cleared for Man City Clash After Lichtsteiner Incident

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Milan Convinced That Higuain-Morata Swap 'Has No Advantages'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Milan Convinced That Higuain-Morata Swap 'Has No Advantages'

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Klopp Explains How Wijnaldum Is Liverpool's Most Important Midfielder

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Klopp Explains How Wijnaldum Is Liverpool's Most Important Midfielder

    via mirror

    Pogba Backs Koulibaly with Anti-Racism Wristband

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pogba Backs Koulibaly with Anti-Racism Wristband

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report