Roy Hodgson Says Crystal Palace Are Interested in Liverpool's Dominic Solanke

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said he is interested in signing Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Eagles have struggled for goals so far this season and rarely threatened on Sunday when they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in the Premier League.

After the game, Hodgson was asked about the speculation linking Palace with a move for Solanke, and he said they are looking to bring in the England international, per BBC Sport:

"It's no secret he's a target. He's a proven goalscorer through all the age groups.

"He's someone with the profile we're looking for, and the ability we are looking for. We know him better from the England games, and the performances with England. If he comes here, it'll be up to him to show he can do that in Premier League football."

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

BBC Sport noted that aside from the south London club, Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town are interested in landing the Liverpool man.

Paul Joyce of the Times provided more details recently on what kind of options various teams are trying to explore in regards to Solanke:

Solanke was rated as one of the brightest English prospects when he joined the Reds from Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer of 2017. However, he's failed to make an impression at Anfield, and at the age of 21, he's in need of consistent minutes in order to develop.

He's been able to show some glimpses of talent for Liverpool, although his best performances have come on the international stage.

At the 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, he was named as Player of the Tournament as England won the competition. Solanke has also made one substitute appearance for the Three Lions' senior side, coming on as a substitute against Brazil in October 2017.

He's yet to make any appearances for the Reds this term, and it's not a shock to see the striker linked with a move.

Palace would benefit from drafting in someone like Solanke, as they've been struggling for incision in the attacking portion of the field. They've only scored 17 times in 20 top-flight fixtures, with only Newcastle United (15) and Huddersfield (12) less prolific this term.

BBC Sport's Nick Godwin commented on how the lack of a striker is hindering the team's progress:

Ahead of their trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, the Eagles are in 14th spot in the Premier League, with a four-point gap between themselves and the bottom three.

Landing a striker would give them a much better chance of avoiding a relegation battle, especially given other areas of the squad are in strong shape. Solanke will be desperate to show what he's about in the Premier League on a regular basis, too.