2019 NFL Draft: Latest 1st-Round Order, Mock Draft Predictions After Week 17

The 2018 NFL regular season came to a close on Sunday, locking in the first 20 slots in the 2019 NFL draft order.

The Arizona Cardinals nearly upset the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but a last-second field goal by Sebastian Janikowski locked Arizona into the No. 1 overall pick. Assuming the Cardinals don't trade the pick, it will be the first time the franchise makes the No. 1 overall selection since the Chicago Cardinals drafted quarterback King Hill in 1958.

Based on the current draft order, here's an early look at how April's first round could play out:

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

4. Oakland Raiders: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonah Wiliams, OT, Alabama

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Denver Broncos: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

10. Buffalo Bills: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

12. Green Bay Packers: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Devin White, LB, LSU

15. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

17. Cleveland Browns: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

18. Minnesota Vikings: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

19. Tennessee Titans: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

21. Philadelphia Eagles: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

22. Indianapolis Colts: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

23. Seattle Seahawks: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

24. Baltimore Ravens: Marquis Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Oakland Raiders (from DAL): Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

26. Houston Texans: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

27. Oakland Raiders (from CHI): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. New England Patriots: Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

30. Los Angeles Rams: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

32. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

How Many Quarterbacks Go in Round 1?

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Oregon's Justin Herbert was a near lock to come off the board within the top 10 picks and potentially as the first quarterback selected. But Herbert has already announced he will return to school for his senior year.

That leaves Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins as the lone remaining quarterback worthy of a top-10 selection.

Haskins will play in the Rose Bowl against Washington on January 1 and is expected to announce his decision at some point after the game. It's possible Haskins' performance could influence his decision. Washington boasts one of the nation's top defenses, including likely first-round pick Byron Murphy at cornerback. If Haskins is able to light up a quality Washington team, it may be hard to turn down the NFL.

Normally a quarterback prospect losing his head coach—Urban Meyer is retiring after the Rose Bowl—will turn pro. However, Haskins' relationship with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day, who will take over for Meyer, probably lessens the impact that Meyer's future has on his decision.

Beyond Haskins, it's unclear if any quarterback will sneak into the first round.

Quarterback-needy teams sometimes get desperate, so it's possible a prospect such as Missouri's Drew Lock or West Virginia's Will Grier could rise during the pre-draft process simply due to need.

Is Nick Bosa a Lock to Go No. 1 Overall?

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Ohio State's Nick Bosa is a heavy favorite to be the No. 1 pick for the Cardinals, but he'll still need to prove himself during offseason workouts.

Bosa sat out the majority of the year after undergoing abdominal surgery for an injury suffered in September against TCU. According to Ohio State coach Larry Johnson, Bosa still isn't back to full strength:

Even if Bosa's recovery lingers throughout the offseason, he will be remain a candidate for the Cardinals. Arizona will simply need its doctors to clear Bosa and ensure them that the risk of reaggravation is relatively low and his future will be unaffected by the injury.

Another possibility at No. 1, regardless of Bosa's health, is a trade.

If Haskins turns pro and is viewed as the only viable top-10 quarterback option, both the Giants and Jaguars—and potentially others such as the Raiders, Broncos and Bengals—will make an effort to move up for him.

The only way for one of those teams to ensure a shot at Haskins would be to trade with Arizona, so those phone calls will definitely be made at some point this offseason. It's possible Arizona won't actively shop the pick, but there's a price tag for everything. If one of those quarterback-needy team is desperate, it's possible Arizona will pull the trigger.