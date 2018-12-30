Nick Foles Missed Out on $1 Million Bonus After Suffering Injury vs. Redskins

Nick Foles Missed Out on $1 Million Bonus After Suffering Injury vs. RedskinsDecember 31, 2018
The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the playoffs after their 24-0 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday, but the moment is bittersweet for quarterback Nick Foles.
Foles was injured in the fourth quarter of the game with what ESPN's Adam Schefter called bruised ribs afterward. While he is expected to be all right, he did not return, as Nate Sudfeld played the final two drives.
This missed time cost the quarterback $1 million, as Schefter explained:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Eagles’ QB Nick Foles has a $1 million incentive if Philadelphia goes to the postseason AND he plays 33 percent of team’s plays. His bruised ribs that prevented him from finishing today’s game now mean he played 32 percent of Eagles’ plays - 1 percent short of $1 million. Ouch.
Foles led the Eagles to the Super Bowl last year but willingly returned to a backup role this season when Carson Wentz recovered from a torn ACL. He did rework his contract in April, however, agreeing to a $4 million base salary and up to $14 million in incentives.
With Wentz once again suffering what appears to be a season-ending injury, Foles made five starts this season to put him within reach of the playing-time bonus. Unfortunately, he fell just short and will miss out on a windfall of cash.
Eagles Clinch Final NFC Wild Card Spot