10 WWE and NXT Superstars Set to Make Biggest Impact in 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Last year saw the rise of such Superstars as Buddy Murphy, Becky Lynch, Ricochet and Ronda Rousey. Fresh faces dominated Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT and 205 Live for the better part of 2018, and considering the current landscape of the roster, 2019 is shaping up to be no exception.

At a time where WWE's main roster programming could use a significant shake-up, it is now more important than ever before for the talent of tomorrow to take their rightful place among the elite toward the top of the card. Of course, that is entirely dependent on whether the company will decide to get behind them, but if so, sky is the limit.

For example, no matter how atrocious Raw was in 2018, Seth Rollins made the most of everything he was given and had a career year by winning the Intercontinental Championship twice and stealing the show every time he stepped between the ropes. The same can be said for Ronda Rousey, who exceeded all expectations upon debuting at WrestleMania and went on to shine brighter than a majority of the WWE roster last year.

Certain Superstars are destined to have an outstanding 2019 simply based off how they ended 2018: dominant and determined to do it all over again in the new year. Then there are those who will catch fire with fans unexpectedly, similar to how Becky Lynch did at the tail end of 2018 or 205 Live's Buddy Murphy.

Whether they're already established main event players or on their way to becoming breakout stars, these are the 10 competitors who will make the biggest impact in WWE in 2019.