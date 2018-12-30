George Kittle Breaks Travis Kelce Record for Most Receiving Yards by a TE

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Travis Kelce passed Rob Gronkowski for the most receiving yards by a tight end in a single season in Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders. Roughly an hour later, his record was broken by San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Kittle surpassed Kelce's record with exciting fashion:

Kittle finished the season with 1,377 yards, while Kelce finished with 1,336 yards.

Kelce entered the game with 1,274 yards through 15 games, trailing Gronkowski by 53 yards. The Chiefs tight end caught a 25-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes with 14 minutes, 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter Sunday, bringing him to 62 yards for the game and putting him ahead of Gronk.

Kelce's 103 receptions this year also break Tony Gonzalez's single-season team record (102). The Bay Area News Group's Matt Schneidman noted it was a big day across the board for Kansas City's stars:

Kelce was already widely regarded as one of the NFL's top tight ends entering the 2018 season. He had reached three straight Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2016.

The arrival of Mahomes has helped Kelce reach a new level. The Chiefs entered Sunday averaging 309.7 yards per game through the air, third-most in the NFL. As one of the team's best pass-catchers, Kelce was bound to see a healthy bump in production.

The good news for the Chiefs is they have Kelce under contract through the 2021 season. He signed a five-year, $46 million extension in 2016. By the time he retires, Kelce might have a shot at toppling Gonazlez's all-time franchise marks for receptions (916) and receiving yards (10,940).