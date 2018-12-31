Harry Winks Defends Tottenham Form After Wolves Loss, Dismisses 'Spursy' Tag

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has defended the team's recent form and dismissed the "Spursy" tag they have been labelled with.

The term has become used to define Tottenham suffering a setback after building up expectations, and it was doing the rounds on social media on Saturday after the London club suffered a shock loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Speaking about the stick that's come the way of Spurs since the defeat, Winks said the team is making strides in the right direction, per Matthew Dunn of the Daily Mirror:

"We have had some fantastic results in the Champions League and the Premier League, and it is important to remember how well we are doing and not get carried away with a defeat.

"Listen, when people use the word Spursy on social media, that is their own opinion. They are ­entitled to that. But inside the club we know how good we are, we know how far we can go, we have belief, regardless of this result.

“It shows how well we are doing this year to be considered title ­contenders and to be sitting here disappointed that we aren't closer to the top."

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham's excellent recent run of results had put them within six points of Premier League leaders Liverpool ahead of the showdown with Wolves. However, their stumble at Wembley Stadium coupled with the Reds' mauling of Arsenal meant their title hopes have faded.

Jonathan Liew of The Independent commented on how short talk of a possible title tilt was for Tottenham:

Many will feel as though Winks is well within his rights to stick up for his team, as Tottenham continue to challenge at the top end of the table.

The fact they remain on course for a UEFA Champions League spot for next season, are in the knockout stages of that competition this season and in the Carabao Cup semi-final represents an impressive campaign for Tottenham. They've done so without a home stadium and without signing any new players in the summer too.

Football podcaster Chris Miller thinks the lack of depth in some areas of the squad contributed to what was an uncharacteristically poor day for manager Mauricio Pochettino's side:

Sadly for Tottenham, with Liverpool only dropping six points all season, the team isn't allowed to have an off day if they're to challenge for the title.

Some supporters will be disappointed by the manner in which they have let momentum slip going into this crucial period of the season, with a challenging trip to Cardiff City to come on New Year's Day.

With the likes of Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele suffering with injury issues at the moment, Winks will likely continue to operate at the base of midfield during this spell of matches. The 22-year-old has started nine times in the Premier League this season, and his development has benefitted from Pochettino's reluctance to delve into the transfer market.