Premier League Week 21 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Week 21 will be the first round of Premier League fixtures in 2019 and it's set to contain the most important fixture of the 2018-19 campaign.

Leaders Liverpool will take a seven-point lead and an unbeaten record to Manchester City on Thursday, who are the nearest challengers to the Merseyside outfit. A positive result for the Reds would be a huge step towards the title, while victory for City would tighten things up at the top again.

There are a number of other intriguing matches to savour over the course of three days too, starting with Everton hosting Leicester City on Tuesday lunchtime. Newcastle United also host a rejuvenated Manchester United on Wednesday.

Here are the matches that'll bring this congested period of Premier League football to an end, as well as the key viewing details for each and a preview of two of the standout matches.

Week 21 Fixtures

Tuesday, January 1

12:30 p.m. - Everton vs. Leicester City (2-1)*

3 p.m. - Arsenal vs. Fulham (2-0)

5:30 p.m. - Cardiff City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (0-1)*

Wednesday, January 2

7:45 p.m. - Bournemouth vs. Watford (1-1)

7:45 p.m. - Chelsea vs. Southampton (2-0)

7:45 p.m. - Huddersfield Town vs. Burnley (1-1)

7:45 p.m. - West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)

7:45 p.m. - Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace (1-1)

8 p.m. - Newcastle United vs. Manchester United (1-2)*

Thursday, January 3

8 p.m. - Manchester City vs. Liverpool (1-1)*

All matches are available on NBC Sports and the NBC Sports App in the United States.

*Matches shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Go in the United Kingdom

Newcastle vs. Manchester United

While the upturn in form for United comes with the caveat that they've played mediocre opposition, there's been a much more jubilant mood around the club since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager.

The most significant change in terms of playing staff has been the form of Paul Pogba, who scored his second successive brace in the win over Bournemouth.

The manner in which the Frenchman has kicked on under the new coach has been remarkable:

When asked about his display, Pogba suggested the more attacking approach under the new coach is suited to the team:

This trip to Newcastle will be a big challenge for United though, as the atmosphere will be vibrant at St James' Park.

Although Magpies manager Rafael Benitez recently said it would take a "miracle" to keep his side out of the relegation zone, they have the potential to make things awkward and have an in-form forward in Salomon Rondo. Either way, you'd back the extra class of this Red Devils outfit to be decisive.

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

For City and manager Pep Guardiola, this match represents a chance to undo some of the sloppy performances over the Christmas period that have left them a long way behind Liverpool.

A four-point gap wouldn't feel quite so significant if they were able to find a way past the Reds at the Etihad Stadium and there were some signs they've rediscovered their groove in the 3-1 win over Southampton on Sunday.

Per Goal's Sam Lee, a couple of the team's key midfield performers made a big difference on the day:

Getting the better of this Liverpool side is going to be a big challenge though, as they've been in imperious form over the festive period. Their 5-1 hammering of Arsenal was an emphatic warning to the rest of the Premier League that they aren't slowing down any time soon.

Regardless of how this one goes, they will still be in a strong position ahead of the run-in too, as Neil Atkinson of The Anfield Wrap noted:

Even so, Jurgen Klopp will be gearing up for his team to win this one; with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all on the scoresheet in the Arsenal mauling, they have the firepower to do so.

City will lift their levels and pull out a performance on the night. But at the moment, Liverpool appear capable of rising to anything the opposition throw their way.