2019 NFL Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions After Week 17

The 2018 regular season is mercifully over for 20 of the NFL's 30 teams, which means it's time for them to begin looking ahead to free agency.

The list of players expected to be available includes some high-profile stars, highlighted by Le'Veon Bell. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back sat out the entire 2018 season to preserve his body ahead of free agency, turning down $14.5 million in guaranteed money.

Here's a look at where Bell could be headed on the open market, along with a couple of other notable names.

Le'Veon Eyeing Indy?

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reported Bell "has his eyes on" signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

It's unclear what level of interest the Colts would have in making a heavy investment in a running back. Marlon Mack has emerged as a solid option out of the backfield and is under contract at an almost nonexistent cap hold. Mack will have a cap charge of less than $1.6 million combined over the next two seasons.

The Colts could potentially have $120 million in cap space this offseason, so signing Bell is financially feasible. But they have other problems in desperately need of fixing, namely a shaky offensive line and *makes hand-waving gesture at the whole defense*.

It's easy to see why Bell might favor Indianapolis. Andrew Luck has re-emerged as a star after a shaky start to the season, and T.Y. Hilton is one of the league's best deep threats. A Luck-Bell-Hilton core is not much unlike the Ben Roethlisberger-Antonio Brown-Bell core he had in Pittsburgh.

Plus, like, $120 million in cap room. We all know Bell is going to whichever team gives him the most money. He has to recoup that $14 million somewhere, and he's not going to be particularly discerning. The Colts represent a potential cash cow that's also winning.



His best hope is that Jim Irsay falls in love with the potential of the Luck-Bell-Hilton threesome. He already spent a first-round pick a few years ago trading for Trent Richardson. All this will cost is money.

Prediction: Le'Veon Bell signs...with a team other than Indianapolis

Nick Foles Looking at Potential Franchise Tag?

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Eagles and Nick Foles are expected to part ways this offseason. How they do so is unclear.

The cleanest option would be Foles or the Eagles turning down their $20 million mutual option for the 2019 season, making him an unrestricted free agent. Given Foles strong play in place of Carson Wentz this season, however, things could get a little more complicated.

Rapoport noted the Eagles could choose to use their franchise tag on Foles if he chooses to opt out. Philly would then look to trade Foles, likely for pretty hefty draft pick compensation.

The Eagles are committed to Wentz as their quarterback, and Foles has played well enough to earn a starting job. A divorce is coming.

The only logical reason for the Eagles to allow Foles to become a free agent is as a make nice for winning a Super Bowl. Sports organizations aren't exactly known for letting high-value talent walk with little return. Foles probably tops out as a league average starting quarterback, but that has a ton of value in a league where average would be a desperate improvement.

The Denver Broncos with Foles could be a playoff team; the New York Giants, Washington and Jacksonville Jaguars can probably say the same. There is going to be a significant market for Foles regardless of how this plays out.

Prediction: Eagles franchise Foles; trade him to Jaguars.