Deshaun Watson, Texans Clinch AFC South Title with 20-3 Win vs. Jaguars

The Houston Texans are AFC South champions following their 20-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 of the NFL regular season.

The Texans improved to 11-5, the second-best record in franchise history.

NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano also noted what Sunday's win meant for the AFC playoff seeding:

Deshaun Watson finished with 234 passing yards and 66 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars, and DeAndre Hopkins also caught 12 passes for 147 yards. The Texans defense allowed just 119 total yards to Jacksonville.

Entering Sunday, Houston held a one-game lead in the division on the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. By losing to the Jaguars, the Texans would've opened the door for either the Colts or Titans to take the AFC South crown via the division record tiebreaker.

Now, Indianapolis and Tennessee are reduced to fighting for the AFC's final wild-card spot.

Through the first three weeks of the season, a fifth division title looked like it was out of the Texans' reach. Houston started 0-3, though all three defeats came by single digits. It then earned back-to-back overtime victories, which sparked a nine-game winning streak.

As well as the Texans played in the second half of the year, they're unlikely to be favored outside of Houston to win any playoff game. They ranked 13th in overall efficiency through Week 16, per Football Outsiders, and boasted 25-1 Super Bowl odds entering Sunday, which were tied for eight-highest on OddsShark.

Houston does, however, possess one of the NFL's better defenses, and the pair of Watson and Hopkins can burn any secondary deep. Those two factors could help the Texans make a deep playoff run.