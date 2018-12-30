NFL Mock Draft 2019: Updated First-Round Predictions After Week 17

NFL Mock Draft 2019: Updated First-Round Predictions After Week 17December 31, 2018
Nick Bosa appears to be the top prize in this year's NFL Draft.
The end of the regular season means that draft season is on the horizon. While there are many other parts of the post-Week 17 calendar, every general manager has at least some of their attention on the 2019 NFL Draft.
The teams that have been eliminated and will not be playing postseason football are paying much more attention to coaching changes, free agency and the NFL Draft than the 12 teams that will compete in the playoffs.
Here's our look at how the first round could play out prior to Sunday night's play-in game between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. The winner of that game will be in the playoffs and the loser can start its offseason work immediately.
Here's a look at how we see the 2019 first round, with a more detailed look at three of the first-round selections:
2019 NFL Mock Draft (Draft order from Tankathon.com)
1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
2. San Francisco 49ers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
3. New York Jets: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
8. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
9. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
10. Buffalo Bills: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU
12. Green Bay Packers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
13. Miami Dolphins: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
14. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
15. Washington: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi
16. Carolina Panthers: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
17. Cleveland Browns: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
18. Minnesota Vikings: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
19. Pittsburgh Steelers: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
20. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
22. Indianapolis Colts: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky
23. Seattle Seahawks: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
24. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi
25. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
26. Houston Texans: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
27. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
28. Los Angeles Chargers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
29. New England Patriots: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
30. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
DE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
The 6'5", 265-pound Ferrell is an athletic performer who uses his height and length to cause problems when he gets into the backfield. He does not look overpowering because he is somewhat thin for his position, but once he takes a couple of steps and takes on a blocker, he can toss him aside and make plays in the backfield.
Ferrell is a versatile player as he can play on the line or he can take a step or two back and play the outside linebacker position. Ferrell has 18.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks for the season, and he should be a formidable player at the next level.
LB Devin White, LSU
White started off as a running back before he changed positions, and he appeared to make the right move because he is so explosive and proficient when he gets his hands on a ball carrier.
The 6'1", 240-pound inside backer has a certain level of sophistication to his game for a big hitter because he does an excellent job in coverage. White has 115 tackles, and has 12 TFL. White has also forced two fumbles, and he can go sideline-to-sideline to make plays.
DE Zach Allen, Boston College
We see Allen going in the second half of the first round, but he appears to be a dangerous pass rusher who can change the course of a game. Allen has a quick first step and that burst makes him a player that opponents must consider when preparing their game plans.
The 6'5", 285-pound Allen can fight through the blockers and make plays against the run, and he is quite dangerous when coming around the corner. Allen had 61 tackles this season, 6.5 sacks and 15 TFL. He has the kind of agility that allows him to strike suddenly and destroy offensive plays.
