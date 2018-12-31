Premier League Week 21 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City's visit from leaders Liverpool is the standout fixture of Week 21 of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's champions have the chance to cut the gap behind the Reds to four points if they can inflict a first league defeat of the season on Jurgen Klopp's side at the Etihad Stadium.

Elsewhere, a resurgent Manchester United are at Newcastle United, Arsenal host Fulham, Chelsea take on Southampton, and Tottenham Hotspur travel to Cardiff City.

Here's a look at the fixtures and score predictions for each match.

Tuesday, January 1

Everton 1-1 Leicester City

Arsenal 2-1 Fulham

Cardiff City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, January 2

Bournemouth 0-2 Watford

Chelsea 2-1 Southampton

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Burnley

West Ham United 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester United

Thursday, January 3

Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

The Premier League's top two clash on Thursday in an eagerly anticipated match that may help decide where the title ends up at the end of the season.

The Reds are on a roll after winning their last nine league games and head into the match following a 5-1 hammering of Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.

However, Klopp is refusing to get carried away and realises how quickly his team's lead could shrink:

Yet the Reds will be aware that victory over Manchester City would see them move 10 points ahead of the champions and into a commanding position in the title race.

City boss Pep Guardiola says his team will be unable to retain their title if they lose on Thursday:

The Citizens returned to winning ways on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

Captain Vincent Kompany made his return from injury against Saints and is looking forward to facing the Reds:

Fernandinho also returned against Southampton and should be available on Thursday, but City may have to do without Kevin De Bruyne again:

Thursday's encounter is a match City simply can't afford to lose. They have not been at their best in recent games but must rise to the challenge to prevent the Reds running away with the league.

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

Manchester United are enjoying life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the interim manager will be aiming to make it four wins from four against Newcastle United on Wednesday.

The former Norway international has his team playing with flair and freedom and seems to be bringing out the best in midfielder Paul Pogba:

Marcus Rashford is also thriving under Solskjaer, and the Manchester United boss will hope he's available after being substituted late on in the win over Bournemouth:

United may be in for a tough test at St James' Park, though. They were beaten 1-0 in this fixture last season and came from 2-0 down to beat Newcastle 3-2 at Old Trafford in October.

Striker Salomon Rondon has been in good form and will pose a threat to a visiting defence that has not kept a clean sheet in their last eight games in all competitions:

The visitors will also be without centre-back Eric Bailly after his red card against Bournemouth:

Despite their defensive issues, the Red Devils have momentum ahead of the trip to Tyneside, and Solskjaer's resurgent side look like they will have too much attacking power for the hosts.