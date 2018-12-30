Susanna Dinnage Says She Won't Replace Richard Scudamore as EPL CEO

Susanna Dinnage Says She Won't Replace Richard Scudamore as EPL CEODecember 30, 2018
Susanna Dinnage has backed out of her commitment to replace Richard Scudamore as Premier League chief executive officer.
As shared by Rob Harris of the Associated Press, the league has given no reason why she has backed out:
Rob Harris @RobHarris
Premier League Nominations Committee forced into suddenly having to reconvene its search for a chief executive after Susanna Dinnage walked away from the job before starting. No reason given by Premier League for reneging on her commitment. https://t.co/gb6hO3f9U9
According to BBC Sport's Dan Roan, Dinnage was supposed to replace Scudamore in the new year. She was named his successor in November.
Dinnage has worked as Discovery’s Animal Planet global president since last year. Per Harris, her appointment was in line with the league's "focus on broadcasting," with the bulk of the EPL's revenue now coming from the sale of television rights.
Scudamore became CEO of the Premier League in 1999 and was later promoted to executive chairman. Under his watch, the English top division became one of the most popular sporting leagues in the world, with the value of the broadcasting rights now at over £8 billion ($10 billion), per Harris.
For his efforts, Scudamore was awarded a CBE:
Premier League @premierleague
The #PL congratulates Richard Scudamore on being awarded a CBE for services to football in the New Year Honours list: https://t.co/B5ZWnAPwy3 https://t.co/pJw5qvVf2x
The sudden lack of leadership is a bad look for the league at a crucial time:
Rob Harris @RobHarris
Premier League could be in weaker position as FA pushes for post-Brexit overseas player quotas. PL had been resisting but now has leadership void. https://t.co/nHtbZ8gcUV PL also seemingly publicly rejected by someone who accepted the CEO job 2 months ago https://t.co/urGy1vKIxi
According to Roan, the Premier League will continue with acting chief executive Richard Masters and interim chair Claudia Arney for the time being.
Rashford Makes Huge Statement in Man Utd Win